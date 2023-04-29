One person is dead and another is in custody after an altercation in a parking lot adjacent to Roosky's Bar & Grill at 54 West Church Street in uptown Martinsville.

Police say they received a call reporting a fight outside the restaurant at approximately 12:04 a.m. on Saturday. Officers responded and found Clayborn Kent Jr., 37, of Martinsville, with a gunshot wound.

Kent was transported to Sovah Health - Martinsville but, police say, he died while en route to the hospital.

After processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, police located Trequon Antonio Davis, 23, at his residence on Beaver Street in Martinsville, where he was taken into custody without incident, a release stated.

Davis has been charged with manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in injury. He was jailed in the Martinsville City Jail without bond, the release stated.

Police on the scene said a preliminary investigation revealed a disturbance began inside the restaurant and employees were successful in getting the people involved outside of the building. Once outside, the argument escalated and one person was shot.

A small parking lot on the east side of the restaurant building and directly across the street from the City Municipal Building, where the Martinsville Police Station is located, was roped off with crime tape as officers combed the scene for evidence.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Vaughan at 276-403-5247 or Lt. Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.