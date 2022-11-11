 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate package theft

Package stolen

 HCSO

The police are asking for the public's help identifying a package thief.

On Thursday the Henry County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance photos of a man they say stole a package that had been delivered to a porch on Woodshire Drive in Collinsville. He is shown walking up to the house and bending down toward the package with a hand covering his face.

The office did not make clear when the package was removed from the porch, but if you recognize the person in the photo you are asked to contact Inv. Ashley Norton at 276-656-4253 or anorton@co.henry.va.us.

According to a survey recently conducted by Delivery Safe, a manufacturer of locked containers encouraging secure delivery, eight out of 10 people now shop online, 43% of online shoppers have been a victim of package theft, 61% say they know someone who has had a parcel stolen and 43% say they know a neighbor who has been victimized.

With the holiday season approaching, everyone is encouraged to take precautions to prevent theft and be sure to report any unusual activity in your neighborhood to the police. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

