Police investigating animal cruelty

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the inhumane treatment of four puppies and is asking the public to help find anyone who may have been involved.

At approximately 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received notice that four puppies had been found abandoned inside an animal carrier left in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road, a release stated.

Three of the puppies were found dead by animal control deputies and a fourth was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment. The release said it appeared the dogs were of mixed breed and estimated to be about 10 weeks old.

A person who lives near where the puppies were found reported on Sunday that they had seen a Honda Ridgeline truck parked in the area where the dogs were found. That vehicle was thought to be between a 2008 and a 2010 model, beige in color and driven by a Black male, the release stated.

Police are looking for the vehicle and the driver of that vehicle and ask if anyone has information regarding the incident to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information are used to determine the amount of the reward paid.