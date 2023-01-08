Police investigating arrival of more homeless people from out of area

As Martinsville’s homeless problem continues to grow, police are not only finding themselves more involved, but are beginning to question the motives of some of those who may be responsible.

Their concerns and concerns of others in the community, in fact, have led to the establishment of an Emergency Housing & Community Support Commission, which will be the topic of a presentation during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Additionally, Police Chief Rob Fincher is scheduled to address City Council right after that, though the City Council meeting agenda does not specify what his topic will be.

“At this stage I can’t say that there’s anything illegal going on, but I think we can all agree that it’s not ethical and it’s not moral,” Fincher told the Bulletin Thursday. “We have an obligation to look into this and see what’s going on and prevent things like this from happening.”

Fincher was speaking specifically about an incident that began Monday night and left the officers who responded to the scene bothered by what they saw. Fincher was still upset when talking about it on Thursday.

“We try to keep track on all the different bathrooms and facilities on the walking trails because they are considered city parks,” said Fincher. “There are hours that are posted when you can be in those areas. Two of our officers went out to the gazebo on Depot Street and there was a large number of individuals there.”

Fincher said someone had called Monday night and reported the activity, suggesting his office might want to investigate because the circumstances appeared suspicious.

“When they go there they see a large number of people sitting around, hanging out, and so the officers approach and say ‘Hey, this is city property; one hour after sunset you’re not allowed to be here and you’re going to have to move on,’” Fincher said. “They encountered a couple that was willing to kind of talk with them a little bit about what the situation was.”

Fincher said his officers are familiar with the handful of local people who are periodically found without shelter, but they did not recognize anyone in the crowd that had gathered along Depot Street Monday night.

“That’s why they were trying to inquire further what was going on,” said Fincher.

“The woman that they were speaking with just happened to be pregnant as well, and she stated that they were from out of state and they were enrolled in a program through a company called ‘EPIC Health’ and they had been in Danville.”

EPIC Health Partners LLC opened its doors in Danville in August 2015 and at the time there were only three employees and three individuals receiving mental health skill-building services, according to the company’s website.

“We have since grown and expanded, opening new sites across Virginia in Martinsville and Richmond and adding more programs to better serve our community,” the EPIC site states.

In Martinsville, records show, the company purchased a building at 20 Ellsworth St. in October 2020 for $160,000, and in August of last year the company purchased the former HomeTrust Bank Building at 8 Lester St. for $256,000.

There were no vehicles in the parking lots of either buildings at impromptu visits by the Bulletin Thursday morning or Friday afternoon. The doors were locked at both buildings, and while there was no sign on the Ellsworth Street building a newly erected sign could be seen on one side of the Lester Street building and a Stop Work Order posted on one of its glass doors.

The legal notice was issued by the building official demanding all work stop as of Jan. 5 until proper plans have been approved and permits have been issued.

Yet on Wednesday four homeless people who were waiting for the bus from the library to the Warming Center told the Bulletin they had been scheduled to attend sessions at EPIC in Martinsville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Two said they were Martinsville natives and the other two said they had been brought to Martinsville from other cities within the past couple of weeks.

The other two homeless people the Bulletin talked with that day said that they also were recently arrived from out of town and were enrolled in EPIC programs.

Fincher said the couple who talked with the police on Monday, Zenobra “Barry” Williams and Star Bullock, were taken from Danville to Martinsville by EPIC “under the guise of receiving care and services.”

“She had recently lost her home and they were going to provide some assistance to her,” Fincher said. “She said when they were brought here it was under the assumption that they were going to be given some type of hotel room or something of that nature, but when they arrived they were told to stay at the warming shelter.”

But Fincher said Monday night was unusually warm outside, so the warming shelter was closed.

“She contacted EPIC Health back to inquire as to what she was supposed to do and she said they were given a tent and told to go along the walking trail, find a good spot and sleep there,” said Fincher. “They were advising them to trespass, but not only that, what really concerns us is the fact that night it ended up raining quite a bit. These individuals were being placed out in conditions that were not healthy, and she needs additional medical care for being pregnant.”

Fincher said his officers contacted him because they were concerned about the couple and weren’t equipped to do anything about it. The following day when he read a report from the officers to him about it he realized just how concerned they were about what they saw, Fincher said.

“We’ve seen different groups in and out and it seems like there’s been an increase in people that appear to be homeless lately, but this was the first time we encountered something where we had someone saying that people were being brought here from other areas, and what was upsetting is the fact that they weren’t really being brought here for services,” Fincher said.

“They were brought here and told to fend for themselves basically, and that upsets us.”