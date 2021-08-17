Police investigating early morning fatality in single vehicle crash

One person has died in a single vehicle car crash in Ridgeway.

VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller confirmed the fatality late Tuesday afternoon, but did not release the name of the deceased pending notification of the next of kin.

Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at Greensboro Road and Morehead Avenue about 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Geller wrote in an email.

When officers arrived they found a Honda that had left the road and overturned.

Geller did not give further description of the vehicle or whether there was anything to indicate what may have caused the wreck but did say that the person that died was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed.

“There is one confirmed fatality” and “the crash remains under investigation,” Geller wrote.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

