Police investigating two crashes on Fayette Street

Fayette Street was the site Tuesday of two crashes — one involving a store.
There were no injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Martinsville Tuesday afternoon.
Martinsville Fire and EMS and Martinsville police responded to the crash at 505 Fayette Street shortly before 1 p.m.
A white Cadillac DeVille appeared to have rear-ended a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck. Both vehicles were stopped in the road facing eastward.
The truck’s right wheels were pushed up on the curb, and the passenger-side airbag in the Cadillac was deployed.
No other information was available.
At nearly the same time, Martinsville police responded to a hit and run at the New Neighborhood Market at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street.
Dispatch notified the officers en route that a green pickup truck had collided with the building, and the driver left the scene.
A second report indicated the vehicle had been seen on Roundabout Road, less than a mile from where the crash occurred.
No other information was available.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.