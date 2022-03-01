Police investigating two crashes on Fayette Street

Fayette Street was the site Tuesday of two crashes — one involving a store.

There were no injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Martinsville Tuesday afternoon.

Martinsville Fire and EMS and Martinsville police responded to the crash at 505 Fayette Street shortly before 1 p.m.

A white Cadillac DeVille appeared to have rear-ended a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck. Both vehicles were stopped in the road facing eastward.

The truck’s right wheels were pushed up on the curb, and the passenger-side airbag in the Cadillac was deployed.

No other information was available.

At nearly the same time, Martinsville police responded to a hit and run at the New Neighborhood Market at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street.

Dispatch notified the officers en route that a green pickup truck had collided with the building, and the driver left the scene.

A second report indicated the vehicle had been seen on Roundabout Road, less than a mile from where the crash occurred.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

