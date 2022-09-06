 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police looking for missing man

  • 0
Caleb Dillard

The Henry County Sheriff's Department asks you to call Lt. Ashley at 276-638-8751 if you know of the whereabouts of Caleb Jordan Dillard.

 Bill Wyatt

A Martinsville man had been reported missing.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Monday night that Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, was last seen "a few days ago" driving a 2015 white Nissan Versa with Virginia tags VUH-6955.

If you have any information regarding Dillard’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lt. Ashley at 276-638-8751.

Dillard's Facebook page lists his occupation as a self-employed mobile mechanic, working in Virginia and North Carolina.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville is growing

Martinsville is growing

Despite 125 Covid-related deaths and being often described as an aging community, the City of Martinsville has actually grown in population si…

Watch Now: Related Video

China approves world's first needle-free COVID vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert