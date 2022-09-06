Police looking for missing man

A Martinsville man had been reported missing.
The Henry County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Monday night that Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, was last seen "a few days ago" driving a 2015 white Nissan Versa with Virginia tags VUH-6955.
If you have any information regarding Dillard’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lt. Ashley at 276-638-8751.
Dillard's Facebook page lists his occupation as a self-employed mobile mechanic, working in Virginia and North Carolina.
No other information was made available.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.