Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Austin Mabry, a Martinsville man reported missing, is also wanted by police.

The Aware Foundation of Virginia, based out of Roanoke, posted notice on Facebook on Tuesday that the Henry County Sheriff's Office was requesting the public's assistance in locating Mabry, 30, last seen on May 25. But the Sheriff's Office had issued no such notice to the public.

"I'm not sure where they got the information, but we are looking for him," said Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Office. "We are looking for him because he's wanted, but now he's also missing which means he may be harder to find."

Davis said Mabry was wanted on two charges related to the revocation of a suspended sentence. The underlying charges were possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

The Aware Foundation stated that the description of Mabry's clothing is unknown, but describe him as 30 years of age, brown hair, blue eyes, 5'10" and 180 pounds.

Three photos showing Mabry looking significantly different in each, were posted along with the missing person notice.

"We are seeking his whereabouts," Davis said. "If anyone sees him or knows where he is, they can call 911 or Crimestoppers."