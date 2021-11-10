 Skip to main content
Police looking for stolen vehicle
Police looking for stolen vehicle

Stolen truck

A gold Chevrolet S10 truck similar to this one was reported stolen from the Ridgeway area recently.

 HCSO

A gold Chevrolet S10 truck was stolen in the Ridgeway area recently, and the Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating the vehicle.

A picture of a similar vehicle has been provided by police for the public's reference.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle matching this description or has any information regarding its disappearance is asked to contact Deputy Dyckman at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime depending upon the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.

