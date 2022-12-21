 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police officer fired over incident with teenager

Bus incident at MMS

The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) has fired the officer involved in an incident involving a teenaged student at Martinsville Middle School on Friday.

A release late Wednesday from Public Information Officer Kendall Davis stated that all information is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether or not criminal charges will be filed against the officer.

Officer on bus

This officer boarded a school bus at Martinsville Middle School and escorted a student off, where a video captured a struggle outside.

The internal investigation conducted by the Martinsville Police Department is ongoing, so no additional statements will be released until the investigation is complete, the release stated.

The incident was recorded by another student and the video quickly became viral on social media.

Kayla Marinez confirmed to the Bulletin that the 12-year-old child was her son, but did not return a request for additional comment.

Marinez stated on social media another bus rider threw a piece of candy at her son and he threw it back while the bus was at the high school and the bus driver told the child to get off of the bus.

Altercation

An altercation involving the student and the officer occurs shortly after they both exit the school bus at Martinsville Middle School.

The driver returned to Martinsville Middle School and an officer who Marinez identified as Jayme Clark boarded the bus and told her son to get off.

Once outside of the bus the video appears to show the student attempting to walk to the right, away from the school, when the officer grabs the student’s backpack that his on his back and shirt.

The student appears to be trying to free himself of the officer’s control and the wrestling continues when the student is pressed into a brick wall.

The backpack eventually comes off, the student attempts to leave without it and the officer follows him and appears to remove a taser from his belt.

Once the officer catches up with the student, the video shows the student complying with the officers command to return to the school building.

A release from the MPD on Monday stated that the department was aware of the video and that the officer was serving temporarily as the school resource officer.

The investigation will include reviewing all available footage, including body cam video, and the officer was immediately removed from his position, the City stated.

Martinsville City Schools said they were aware of the incident, noting that the officer is an employee of the MPD and the MPD is conducting the investigation.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

