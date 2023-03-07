Police are looking for a missing man.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has posted a request on its Facebook page, asking the department's Facebook friends if they know the the whereabouts of a Joe Edmond King.
The Sheriff's Department's post did not make clear why they are looking for King, or where King may reside, but asks its Facebook followers who can provide information about King to contact the 911 Communications Center's non-emergency number at 276-638-8751.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.
