Police are looking for a woman who went missing around 7 p.m. Monday while visiting relatives on Windsor Road in Bassett.

Carol Anthony Reich, 69, is described as a white female, 5-2, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. She is possibly wearing a long sleeve white sweatshirt and dark-colored long pants, and has on multiple necklaces and eyeglasses, a Virginia State Police release stated.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office say they presume Reich to be driving a gray 2016 Honda Pilot SUV with North Carolina Plates: JAV-7431. Her disappearance has been determined to pose a credible threat to her health and safety.

If anyone sees Reich, or knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.