Police seek public's help in locating suspect in stabbing incident

Kasey Blake

Police are searching for Kasey Blake in connection with a stabbing incident.

 Holly Kozelsky

Martinsville police are searching for a suspect.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, the Martinsville Police Department responded to 20 Progress Drive in reference to a domestic related altercation that ultimately led to the stabbing of a man and woman, according to a press release.

The man tried to drive himself to the hospital but only made it as far as American National Bank on Liberty Street, where he stopped. He was treated by Martinsville Fire & EMS before being flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition. The female victim received minor injuries.

The suspect, Kasey Shane Blake, 33, left the scene on foot before the first officer arrived, the release states. More Martinsville police officers quickly arrived, as well as deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Virginia State Police and Fire & EMS responders, said Chief Deputy Rob Fincher of the Martinsville PD.

Blake is currently wanted on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

This case is still under investigation, anyone who  has any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Sgt. Ratcliffe at 276-226-0218 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect  in this case are eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money.

