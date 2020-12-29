'Pop-up' mobile food pantry feeds 340 households in Martinsville

Feeding Southwest Virginia brought its mobile food pantry distribution truck to Martinsville on Tuesday.

Operations were set up in the parking lot of Hooker Field at 450 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville and the doors to the truck opened at noon.

“We’re packed up here,” said Martinsville Vice Mayor Chad Martin, who was volunteering.

Cars lined up quickly and emergency food boxes were distributed for about two hours. Those boxes contained apple juice, quick oats, corn, whole wheat spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, sweet potatoes, chunk chicken, peanut butter and white rice.

All Virginia residents qualify for a box of food regardless of income and food was served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"Preliminary numbers show about 340 households were served today,” said director of marketing and communications Lisa Uhl. "They received boxes of shelf stable items, fresh produce, dairy, eggs, meat and whole turkeys.”

Uhl described the event at Hooker Field as a “pop-up.” Word spreads quickly when these events take place and little notice is given.