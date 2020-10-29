Popular early voting options end on Saturday

Curbside voting is done by appointment by calling 276-403-5123.

Barbour said if you received a mailed ballot and have not returned it, bring it with you to vote in-person.

Curbside voting will be available at a tent located on the drive-thru side of building, and no appointment will be necessary on the final day.

If you are voting in person on that day, enter the municipal building at 55 W. Church St. through the front lobby and go to room 122.

But, if you stick with mail, Barbour reminds that ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day or you can deliver your ballot in-person to the registrar’s office before 7 p.m.

There is a designated ballot drop-box available for Martinsville voters near the utility payment drop box and it is available anytime during the same times as in-person early voting. The drop-box service will end at 5 p.m. on Monday.

In Henry County there are 34,691 registered voters, and as of Wednesday, 34% had voted early, with 8,114 in-person and 3,752 ballots received by mail.

Voting Friday and Saturday may be done in the lobby of the Henry County Administration Building between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. either day. COVID safe practices are in place.