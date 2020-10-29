Popular early voting options end on Saturday

The last day to vote early for president, senator, Congress, statewide amendments and some local races is this Saturday, and local registrars report a lot of people already have.
Prompted either by convenience or to avoid the long lines expected for the General Election on Tuesday many have taken advantage of the opportunity also to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus under new rules approved last summer for that purpose.
They’ve walked up, driven up, dropped off and mailed in. Most registrars in the region have reported that between 32% and 37% of registered voters already have cast their ballots.
“No-excuse early voting is proving to be favorable for voters,” Martinsville Registrar Cynthia Barbour said. “Last Saturday we had a total of 87 voters—there were curbside voters on bicycles, a few walkup voters and of course numerous were served in the convenience of their vehicles.”
Martinsville has 8,879 registered voters, and as of Tuesday, 38% have voted early. Of those, 2,186 voters have cast their votes on the machine, and 1,154 ballots have been received by mail.
Registered voters in Martinsville may vote in-person on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and also between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. COVID-safe practices of 6-feet distancing and masks are required inside the building.
Curbside voting is done by appointment by calling 276-403-5123.
Barbour said if you received a mailed ballot and have not returned it, bring it with you to vote in-person.
Curbside voting will be available at a tent located on the drive-thru side of building, and no appointment will be necessary on the final day.
If you are voting in person on that day, enter the municipal building at 55 W. Church St. through the front lobby and go to room 122.
But, if you stick with mail, Barbour reminds that ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day or you can deliver your ballot in-person to the registrar’s office before 7 p.m.
There is a designated ballot drop-box available for Martinsville voters near the utility payment drop box and it is available anytime during the same times as in-person early voting. The drop-box service will end at 5 p.m. on Monday.
In Henry County there are 34,691 registered voters, and as of Wednesday, 34% had voted early, with 8,114 in-person and 3,752 ballots received by mail.
Voting Friday and Saturday may be done in the lobby of the Henry County Administration Building between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. either day. COVID safe practices are in place.
The Henry County Registrar’s Office reminds everyone that if you requested and received a mail-in ballot and have not returned it yet, you can drop it in the drop-box beside the registrar’s office door inside the Henry County Administration Building or in the drop-box at your polling place on Election Day.
Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor said 1,961 out of 12,667 registered voters have voted early. With 15% voting early, that means Patrick County has less than half the number of early voters the rest of the region has. She said her office at 106 Rucker Street in Stuart would be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The city of Danville has 28,397 registered voters and as of Tuesday, 37% had voted early. 5,700 had voted in-person and 4,872 ballots had been received by mail.
The Danville Registrar’s Office is located on the first floor, Suite 100 at 530 Main St. and will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Officials remind everyone that when you come to vote early a form of ID is required, and you are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing.
Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee says there are 45,600 registered voters in her county, and as of 11 a.m. Thursday 11,651 had voted in person and out of 4,407 ballots requested to be mailed, all but 1,100 had been received. That means 32% of Pittsylvania County registered voters have voted early.
Kesee reminds everyone that early voting is being done Friday and Saturday at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex at 19783 U.S. 29 in Chatham, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. You are required to wear a mask, and your temperature will be checked.
In Pittsylvania County if you are disabled, have issues walking, or are quarantined because of COVID, you may request a ballot be brought to your vehicle.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
