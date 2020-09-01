Popular Martinsville restaurant shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Just last week business was so good at the Sirloin House of Martinsville that managers were advertising a need to hire another cashier and an additional host.

Then on Monday they learned one of the restaurant’s employees had contracted the coronavirus.

“Due to having one confirmed case of COVID-19 within our staff, we are taking extra precautions for our staff and community and will be temporarily closing,” a post stated on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We hope to see y’all soon and appreciate your prayers.”

Lisa Watkins, president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, estimated in early June that 60% of the restaurants in the local area remained open throughout the pandemic.

The Sirloin House, more popular for its unlimited buffet than take-out, became part of the 40% that closed for a period of time.

While most eateries are operating under some form of modified arrangement to accommodate the rules during a pandemic, some are still waiting.

Chateau Morrisette Winery and it’s farm-to-table restaurant along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd has still yet to reopen.