Positive news in the West Piedmont Health District offsets 3 deaths

There’s really so much good news to talk about COVID-19 and the West Piedmont Health District.
And this may be the most important piece of information: The percentage of positive tests for the novel coronavirus is now 5.4% on 61,153 tests.
That’s lower than the state’s 6% and the lowest this rate has been since it was 5.5% on April 20 and 4.3% way back on May 1, when the pandemic was about six weeks old. This negativity is a positive.
Then on Monday the Virginia Department of Health reported only eight new cases of COVID-19 in the district, the second-lowest total and only the third single-digit day since nine cases were reported on Aug. 26.
The 7-day rolling average of cases in the district is 15 – its lowest since Oct. 7 -- and the rolling average per 100,000 population is 10.9. There have been 10,732 cases reported since March 20.
And the reason for improved testing and new cases can be tied to the improved introduction of vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna, with Johnson & Johnson about to roll out in the district – into more arms of the public.
As of Monday afternoon 31,075 doses had been distributed in the health district, or about 1 dose per every 4.5 residents (or 22.6% to be more precise).
Some 16.8% had had at least one dose, and 8966 people – about 6.5% -- were fully vaccinated.
Across the state, more than 2.3 million doses had been distributed, and 17.5% of the public had at least one of them.
So it’s easy to see why WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell yelled “Yippee” during a virtual meeting last Thursday. “We did something right,” she said.
Yes, that is a lot of good news, but there also is the harshest injection of reality here, too: There were three more deaths in the district out of the 87 VDH disclosed statewide.
That’s now 31 deaths after one week of March – data are recorded by 5 p.m. Sunday – and continue a trend that started with a record-setting number of cases and spiking hospitalizations in the post-holiday surge of January.
These deaths, of course, could have happened anytime in the past couple of months, because VDH evaluates death certificates and other reports before adding to its database.
Officials have said they just now are getting into the outcomes of the tens of thousands new cases that emerged in the post-holiday testing. That process can take weeks or months as backlogs are handled.
COVID-19 data in West Piedmont Health District as March 7
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,243
|289
|117
|8,255
|3,099
|16.33%
|Martinsville
|1,513
|128
|67
|2,139
|808
|16.64%
|Patrick County
|1,230
|94
|38
|2,286
|863
|12.88%
|Franklin County
|3,746
|129
|63
|9,429
|4,196
|16.82%
|West Piedmont total
|10,732
|640
|285
|5.40%
|22,109
|8,966
|16.11%
|Danville
|4,392
|244
|113
|6,988
|3,188
|17.01%
|Pittsylvania County
|4,782
|166
|71
|7.10%
|10,334
|4,722
|17.12%
|Virginia
|586,592
|24,705
|9,683
|6.00%
|1,491,025
|823,887
|17.50%
VDH tracks all data by residence, and we know these were two residents of Franklin County (deaths Nos. 62 and 63) and one from Martinsville (No. 67).
We also know from the basic demographics that one victim was at least 80 years old, as 147 have been, one was 70-79 9 (68th), and one was 50-59 (23rd).
There were two men and one woman, and two were white and one was Black, both demographically consistent among 285 who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 153 of them recorded in 2021.
The 7-day rolling average of deaths actually remained flat at 5 and went down to 3.3 per 100,000 population.
And those death counts aren’t expected to flatten out until that mass of data from January has been handled.
Bell didn’t respond to questions emailed to her to try to get a sense of how many cases remained to be processed.
But sometime in the future, data analysts will get to those eight cases disclosed on Monday: Franklin County had four of them, Henry County had three, and Patrick County had the other one.
Martinsville failed to record a new case for the second consecutive day – there have been four in the past five days -- and the city did have the district’s only new hospitalization.
That’s only the second in the district since Wednesday, continuing another downward – but upward – trend.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.