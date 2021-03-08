Positive news in the West Piedmont Health District offsets 3 deaths

Across the state, more than 2.3 million doses had been distributed, and 17.5% of the public had at least one of them.

So it’s easy to see why WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell yelled “Yippee” during a virtual meeting last Thursday. “We did something right,” she said.

Yes, that is a lot of good news, but there also is the harshest injection of reality here, too: There were three more deaths in the district out of the 87 VDH disclosed statewide.

That’s now 31 deaths after one week of March – data are recorded by 5 p.m. Sunday – and continue a trend that started with a record-setting number of cases and spiking hospitalizations in the post-holiday surge of January.

These deaths, of course, could have happened anytime in the past couple of months, because VDH evaluates death certificates and other reports before adding to its database.

Officials have said they just now are getting into the outcomes of the tens of thousands new cases that emerged in the post-holiday testing. That process can take weeks or months as backlogs are handled.

VDH tracks all data by residence, and we know these were two residents of Franklin County (deaths Nos. 62 and 63) and one from Martinsville (No. 67).