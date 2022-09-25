 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Possible demolition of Paradise Inn part of agendas of local government meetings

802 W Fayette Paradise Inn.JPG

Once a hub of the community, the Paradise Inn on Fayette Street has not been used for years and is in disrepair. On Monday evening City Council will have a neighborhood tour of Westside, and on Tuesday, Council will hear public input on the possible demolition of the building.

 Bill Wyatt

Westside meeting

Martinsville City Council will have a neighborhood tour of Westside at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Meet at the rear entrance to the Municipal Building.

After the tour, a community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Albert Harris Elementary School at 710 Smith Road.

The meeting is expected to last about an hour and will include an update of the neighborhood tour, a review of prior inspection concerns and hearing questions and comments from citizens.

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Council Chambers in the City Municipal Building.

City Council will meet in closed session at 6:45 p.m.

The agenda of the 7 p.m. regular session includes:

  • An overview of the West End neighborhood meeting from Monday
  • A proclamation acknowledging the 20th anniversary of The Harvest Foundation
  • Hear public input regarding the possible demolition of the Paradise Inn on Fayette Street

Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Henry County Administration building.

The agenda includes:

  • Resolutions honoring Sandra Adams for her years of service on the Board of Zoning Appeals, the 20th anniversary of The Harvest Foundation, the 20th anniversary of the Dan River Basis Association and the 50th anniversary of the Mount Olivet Ruritan Club
  • Monthly report on delinquent tax collection efforts
  • Monthly update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporatoin
  • Financial matters: part-time Clerk of Court clerical position and additional appropriation on Virginia Avenue Enhancement Project by the Department of Planning, Zoning and Inspections
  • Closed meeting to discuss appointees to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority, and the Patrick & Henry Community College Board, and the discussion of personnel matters; pending legal matters; real estate; and pending contract for as-yet unannounced industries
  • General highway matters
  • Public hearings on a rezoning application by Amanullah Sarwary and a proposed amendment of a 40-by-50-foot turn-around on Pioneer Trail
