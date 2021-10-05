 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Possible heavy rains place area under Hazardous Weather Outlook
0 comments
top story

Possible heavy rains place area under Hazardous Weather Outlook

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS image of approaching rain

The National Weather Service is predicting to being on Tuesday and continue possible through Saturday with localized flooding possible.

 NWS

A storm system will linger along west of our region through at least Friday, keeping around a period of clouds, showers and thunderstorms, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of central Virginia including Henry and Patrick counties and northwest North Carolina.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today and localized flooding is possible, the NWS said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Several periods of showers, and maybe a few storms, can be expected through the weekend. Rain will be heavy at times, possibly leading to localized flooding, especially Wednesday through Friday.

All river observations in both counties were well below flood stage this morning.

This story will be updated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency use authorization for its COVID booster

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert