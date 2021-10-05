Possible heavy rains place area under Hazardous Weather Outlook

A storm system will linger along west of our region through at least Friday, keeping around a period of clouds, showers and thunderstorms, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of central Virginia including Henry and Patrick counties and northwest North Carolina.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today and localized flooding is possible, the NWS said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several periods of showers, and maybe a few storms, can be expected through the weekend. Rain will be heavy at times, possibly leading to localized flooding, especially Wednesday through Friday.

All river observations in both counties were well below flood stage this morning.

This story will be updated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.