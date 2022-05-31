Powell named County's next Deputy Administrator

Virgil "J.R." Powell Jr., 911 Communications Director for the past decade, has been selected as the next Deputy County Administrator of Henry County, effective July 1.

It was announced in December that Dale Wagoner, current deputy county administrator, will replace County Administrator Tim Hall when he retires on June 30.

"I'm humbled to be chosen as the next deputy county administrator and I look forward to using my leadership experience in this new position," Powell said in a release from the County Tuesday afternoon. "This is a tremendous opportunity to further the goals and objectives of the County and to create a wonderful environment to live and work for our citizens."

The county administrator and deputy county administrator serve as the general manager and assistant general manager of the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) respectively, and at the PSA's meeting on May 16, Board Chair Gerald Lawicki asked Hall and Wagoner if someone had been chosen to succeed Wagoner as deputy administrator.

"We're working on it," Hall and Wagoner said in unison. "We will have an announcement on that soon," said Hall.

"Well, we need an order of succession in place," Lawicki said.

Powell begin his public service career in 1989 when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He received three Navy Achievement Medals and left the military as a Sergeant with a specialization in communications, the release stated.

In 1995 Powell began as a dispatcher for the 911 Communications Center. In 1998 he was promoted to assistant shift supervisor and the following year he became operations supervisor. In 2012 Powell was named the department's director, the release said.

The 2019 Governor's EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to Emergency Medical Services Telecommunications was awarded to Powell and in addition to serving on the Virginia E911 Services Board, Powell also services on the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy Board, the Dan River Alcohol Safety Action Program Board and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, the release stated.

Powell was selected among a highly competitive field of candidates in a process that began when Wagoner was chosen to replace Hall. Now the search turns to a replacement for Powell in the 911 Communications Center that is jointly operated with the City of Martinsville and Henry County, the release said.

"I am pleased to have Mr. Powell join the County's leadership team," Wagoner said in the release. "I welcome his servant leadership style and experience in public administration."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

