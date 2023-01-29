Power bills skyrocket

Rising power bills have shocked households, businesses and charities all over the area.

Horsepasture resident Debbie Maxie’s power bill is usually around $250, she said. Her January bill was for $487.58.

In August her bill was $264.83, in September it was $253.20, in October it was $164.71 and in November it was $198.27. In December is when Maxie saw her first major increase with a bill of $382.65 — and it still would go up over $100 this month.

“It is outrageous! Who can afford these high bills!” Maxie wrote in an email.

It’s not just households feeling the pain, either — churches, businesses and charities have been surprised by higher bills that they may not be prepared for.

The SPCA’s power bill was a whopping $1,600 more this January than it was last January, said Martinsville-Henry County SPCA Executive Director Catherine Gupton.

The SPCA paid $3,125.84 in January 2022 but this month it will have to pay $4,761.

To make up for the difference, “we are looking for ways to reduce costs in other areas, such as seeking in-kind donations to decrease how much we are spending on basic, over-the-counter supplies,” Gupton said over email.

AEP explains

“There’s so many components to a bill,” Appalachian Power (AEP) Senior Corporate Communications Consultant Teresa Hall said. The rise in power bills cost from AEP comes from two different rate increases combined with the cold weather conditions of the past few months.

The two rate increases that started in the fall would have caused a typical customer, who uses around 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, to see an increase of around $30, Hall said. However, this amount differs among customers based on energy usage.

The first increase was for the base charge rate based on kWh used because it “costs more to provide electricity,” Hall said.

The second, and larger, increase is a fuel factor increase, which is based on “what it costs a company to purchase natural gas and coal off the market,” she added.

“We purchase natural gas and coal because that’s what we use as our fuel to generate electricity at the company’s power plants,” Hall said.

For a person who uses 1,000 kWh, the fuel factor increase causes $20 of that increase. For households that use more than that, the cost goes up even more.

Heat pumps vs. the cold

The last factor was temperature.

“Temperatures in December of 2022 were on average 10 degrees colder than the prior year,” Hall said. “So we had some periods of very cold temperatures and Appalachian Power customers, the majority of them provide heat for their home with electricity.”

Hall said many customers use heat pumps and when temperatures go below 30 degrees, the pumps become less efficient and supplemental heat kicks in “without your knowledge.” The supplemental heating system pulls in a “whole lot more electricity to keep your house warm.”

The heat pump is then “working harder than it’s ever worked,” Hall said, causing increases even when the thermostat hasn’t been touched.

“So you had customers using a heck of a lot more electricity in December combined with rate increases that occurred in October and November, and it was a combination for much, much higher bills,” Hall said.

Not set in stone – yet

Changes in AEP rates are all regulated by the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), and the fuel factor increase is still pending in that process.

The rate AEP applied to customer bills in November is an “interim rate” which is based on what AEP requested from SCC, Hall said. That is done every time a fuel factor case application is filed each year due to price changes.

SCC Director of Information Resources Division Andy Farmer said that it would still be “several weeks before the State Corporation Commission issues a final order in the Appalachian Power fuel rate case.”

If the SCC rules to make a lower increase, AEP will issue a credit to customers toward their future bill.

She said the increased cost of buying fuel was so much that AEP asked the SCC to spread the increase amount out over a span of two years. For comparison, the fuel factor charge went up $34 in Tennessee, Hall said.

“The $20 rate could have been a lot more, but we understand the difficulty in paying that amount,” Hall said.

What you can do

Consumers have ways to protest the increase in costs and to get help paying their bills.

A complaint can be filed with the SCC at https://www.scc.virginia.gov/pages/Electric-Company-Complaint-Form. This form allows consumers to submit complaints and attach documents as proof. To contact the SCC Public Utility Regulation Division call 804-371-9611 or email UtilityReg@scc.virginia.gov.

AEP customers in need of assistance with paying their bills can apply for AEP’s Neighbor to Neighbor program, which provides aid to qualifying customers through the Dollar Energy Fund. For more information, customers can find an agent to find out if they qualify at https://www.hardshiptools.org/AgencyFinder.aspx or call 800-683-7036 or send a letter to Dollar Energy Fund at P.O. Box 42329, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-0329.

“We understand that these are challenging times,” Hall said. “Everything has gone up, everything goes up because of inflation … We are working with customers through our customer solutions center … and also through our social media channels … To try to help customers to develop a payment plan, options for them to help get through these challenging times.”

Martinsville

The City of Martinsville will likely see a 14% increase in electric rates in 2023, with customers seeing from a 7% to 9% increase starting Feb. 1 and an additional increase on July 1 proposed.

The increase will be seen on the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) portion of the bill and applies only to the cost of the electricity. This means that larger customers will pay the higher percentage and smaller customers will pay the smaller percentage.

The increase will add $500,000 in half a year and $1 million for a whole year, said Electric Director Durwin Joyce.

This 2023 increase, and previous increases over the past 12 years, is due to a rise in transmission rate increases, in part because of an increase in natural gas prices, Joyce said. The last increase based on energy cost was in 2016.

A transmission rate is the cost to deliver electricity from power-generating facilities to electric substations and then to the distribution system.

The city is not regulated by the SCC (as AEP is), and it sources its energy from multiple outlets, Joyce said.

“Energy has also become more expensive,” Joyce said. That has been reflected in electricity prices nationally, not just in our area, he added.

In the future, a battery project and a solar project could make a minor difference, Joyce said. The battery project would lower transmission and capacity costs when “we hit out peaks.” The solar project will help with behind the meter costs like transmission, capacity and sale or renewable energy credits.

“Beyond that I don’t see anything in the next two years that we’re going to be able to do to lower these rates,” Joyce said. “I don’t expect transmission rates to ease up … anytime soon.”

Legislators

Virginia Del. Wren M. Williams, R-9th, has been collecting power bills from individuals in his service area since December as part of gathering information to state a case for lower bills.

“Households all over our region are seeing a huge spike in their electricity bills. In some part, this is caused by the sub-zero temperatures we experienced in December,” Williams wrote by email. “Another major reason for the high bills is Joe Biden’s energy policy and the Virginia Democrats’ so-called ‘Clean Economy Act,’ which picks winners and losers in the energy sector instead of letting the market deliver cheap, abundant fuel.”

The Virginia Clean Economy Act requires AEP and Dominion Energy Virginia to retire electric-generating equipment that emit carbon as a by product when generating electricity.

The two companies must also “construct, acquire, or enter into agreements to purchase generating capacity located in the Commonwealth using energy derived from sunlight or onshore wind,” the bill states.

“This affects Virginia’s power companies and it forces them to follow absurd regulations that make electricity super expensive for consumers,” Williams added. “We have received hundreds of letters and right now we are gathering data, looking at the regulations, and having conversations to find solutions that bring costs down.”

The bills collected were studied to compare the differences from prior months to now. The patterns found are showing an “increase in the cost of energy through the use of fossil fuels,” he said.

Williams is a chief co-patron on House Bill 1378 that was brought to the House of Delegates on Tuesday. HB 1378 would “remove Virginia from the emission standards that California sets,” he said.

A big issue, Williams said, is “nationwide there is a push for green energy but it is lagging behind in technology and we are artificially forcing consumers to adapt to this green energy when, in all reality, the majority of our electricity is created using fossil fuel.”

“That fuel cost is skyrocketed over the last several years under democratic control because of these policies with green energy, green new deals, et cetera,” he added.

“The issue is … supply, demand, price,” he said. “Demand hasn’t changed, but supply is being artificially choked off through Democratic policies such as shutting down a keystone pipeline and also requiring that companies implement these different green new deal technologies.

“And they’re just passing on that cost to the consumer. That is a big issue when you’re creating those policies that are negatively impacting the bottom line consumer.”

Williams is still collecting power bills. They can be sent to Virginia General Assembly, c/o Del. Wren Williams, PO Box 406, Richmond, VA 23218.

The Bulletin reached out to Virginia Clean Economy Act sponsor Del. Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr., D-48th, Tuesday and Friday by email and phone for comment but received no response by Friday afternoon.

Higher bills

Douglas Allen of Leatherwood said his electric bill with AEP had gone up from an average of $80 in December to $174 in January. When he called AEP, he was told the bill would go up by 30%, he said, which prompted him to call the SCC.

Allen said he understands AEP has to make a profit but knows some people can’t afford to suddenly have regular bill rise at this rate, especially because electricity isn’t something that a person should live without.

Patricia Hatcher lives out of the area but has a vacant house in the Pleasant Grove area that has the thermostat set at 55 degrees. That bill has gone from $50 to $161.

Jarred Marlowe of Collinsville said his bill has increased every month for the last 13 months. In December 2021 Marlowe’s bill was $72, and in December 2022 his bill was $212.

“We haven’t been doing anything different,” Marlowe said. He added that they use gas logs to heat the home, so they are not relying solely on the heat pump.

Sally Trent said that from her electricity bill in December was triple what it had been the month before. She heats by propane and heat pump.

“This is ridiculous that we can barely pay bills, groceries, etc.,” Trent wrote by email. “I did write out governor but have gotten no response as I feel like AEP is price gouging us with every penny they can get.”

Kurt Bozenmayer of Patrick County said by email that his power bill has doubled since November.

LaTasha Jackson of Martinsville said her electricity bill, which is normally around $300, went as high as $600 for the month of December.

Kimberly Shelton has a trailer in Ridgeway and a house in Martinsville. Her Ridgeway bill that usually ranges from $60 to $70 increased to $223, and her Martinsville bill went from $200 to $300.

Tierra Jones of Bassett said her electricity bill for December was $299 and in January it was $375.

Kristin Kaylor of Collinsville said her bills in the past ranged from $175-200 but in January her bill was $361. Her kWh increased from around 2,000 to 2,200 but, she said, she doesn’t believe that increase in usage reflects correctly in her bill.

Kaylor said she keeps her thermostat consistently at around 70-72 degrees during the day and around 68 during the nighttime.

“It’s a lot,” she said about the increase.