Power hitters on the course

Unlike Chatmoss and Forest Park Country Clubs in Henry County, the Beaver Hills Golf Course is not surrounded by homeowners who relish their backyard views of beautifully manicured fairways.

Beaver Hills is known as the “Rock Pile” by mostly blue-collar duffers who have bent irons and chipped woods from the often harsh conditions presented by the land that lies near a former rock quarry off Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.

By this time next year, though, the Rock Pile’s tee boxes and greens likely will be gone, replaced by an array of solar panels mostly hidden from view by newly planted evergreens, hollies and fencing.

Beaver Hills is just one piece of the landscape of Martinsville and Henry County that is about to change. There are no fewer than four projects in the works to generate energy from more than 3,000 acres of open spaces, some of it formerly used for bucolic recreation.

But none is as contentious as a proposal to build a solar farm where Henry County’s last public golf course now stands.

Beaver Hills Golf Course has been in operation for 75 years and was designed by Ferdinand Garbin, a golf course architect who designed and remodeled more than 100 golf courses, mostly in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Virginia.