Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School students on Tuesday waited out a power outage that also left their school without phone service, internet and heat.

At approximately 11:28 a.m. a downed power line near the Fieldale Collinsville Middle School football stadium caused the power and phone line to be cut off, Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said.

Hatchett said the power line is behind the football stadium and caused some fire and smoke only near the football stadium.

“Everybody’s safe inside the school,” she said around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. “The impact to the school though is that obviously they have to turn the power off to work on the power line for a few minutes, and the phone lines are down right now.”

An email about the incident was sent out to families around noon, giving the details and asking that if anyone needs to contact the school to contact the central office at 276-634-4700 and any messages will be directed accordingly.

There is no estimated time that the power and phone lines will be restored, but AEP is on site and, Hatchett said, “usually it’s pretty fast once they’re there.”

The cause of the incident was unknown, and all after-school activities were canceled for the day, Hatchett said. She added that students had lunch as normal.

“The building is safe and warm,” Hatchett said. “So, everybody is fine inside the building it’s just that we are staying away from the stadium right now.”

Additionally, Appalachian Power’s outage map showed that 329 customers were affected by the outage. Power was estimated to be restored by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. By 5 p.m., 102 customers remained without power.