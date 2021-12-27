Power on South Side goes out when car clips utility pole

Power went out Sunday morning about 8 a.m. on the south side of Martinsville when a four-door compact car clipped a utility pole.

The vehicle appeared to be heading east on Spring Street when it veered off the road at 212 Spring St. near the intersection with Short Street.

Martinsville Police, Fire and EMS arrived on the scene, and Spring Street was closed to through traffic while a utility crew was called to the scene to make repairs.

It is unclear at this time what caused the driver to leave the residential street and strike the pole or if there were any injuries in the incident.

The vehicle was damaged in the front, mostly along the right side, and more damage ran down the entire right side of the car.

A mailbox was uprooted, its wooden stand broken in two, and lay in the road near the damaged car while power lines dangled from the fallen pole, nearly touching the top of the wrecked car.

About 20 feet from the car, where the utility pole had fallen, power lines were strewn along the ground, sidewalk and street.

Power was restored later Sunday morning.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

