 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Power on South Side goes out when car clips utility pole

  • 0

Power went out Sunday morning about 8 a.m. on the south side of Martinsville when a four-door compact car clipped a utility pole.

The vehicle appeared to be heading east on Spring Street when it veered off the road at 212 Spring St. near the intersection with Short Street.

Martinsville Police, Fire and EMS arrived on the scene, and Spring Street was closed to through traffic while a utility crew was called to the scene to make repairs.

It is unclear at this time what caused the driver to leave the residential street and strike the pole or if there were any injuries in the incident.

The vehicle was damaged in the front, mostly along the right side, and more damage ran down the entire right side of the car.

A mailbox was uprooted, its wooden stand broken in two, and lay in the road near the damaged car while power lines dangled from the fallen pole, nearly touching the top of the wrecked car.

People are also reading…

About 20 feet from the car, where the utility pole had fallen, power lines were strewn along the ground, sidewalk and street.

Power was restored later Sunday morning.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The region is now under a drought watch advisory

The region is now under a drought watch advisory

The task force also noted that stream flows are also hovering near historic levels with the seven-day average stream flow categorized as "below normal" for about 80% of stream gouging stations across Virginia.

Workforce shortage expected to be around for awhile

Workforce shortage expected to be around for awhile

As the pandemic closes in on its second anniversary, businesses throughout the local area continue to mirror those throughout the nation; there are not enough workers to fill positions necessary to meet the level of consumer demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Powdery pandas! Giant pandas frolic and play in the snow at Chinese zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert