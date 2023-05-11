Power went out to 141 Appalachian Power Company customers in Henry County this morning and is not expected to be restored until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Radio traffic from the 911 Communications Center indicated a tree had fallen against a power line near The Mower Store at 134 Koehler Road and a first responder reported seeing arcing from the line.

At 8:54 a.m., Appalachian notified its customers in the affected area by text and email that power was out and damage was being assessed.

The area on Appalachian's outage map indicated electricity had been disrupted west of Martinsville and between Villa Heights and William F. Stone Highway.

Properties on both sides of the Smith River are without power.

Crews at the site of the failure indicated the repair would be an all day job.