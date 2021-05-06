Power outages in Martinsville are Saturday, Sunday mornings; Henry County plans water outage

Appalachian Power is scheduled to perform upgrades to facilities in the Henry County area this weekend, and the work will affect all customers of Martinsville's utility company.

The first outage will occur from midnight to 4 a.m. Saturday, and the second outage will be at the same time Sunday.

This is an expansion of the city's previously announced outage for maintenance and upgrades.

Appalachian Power said in a release that the upgrades will improve the reliability of the electric service.

Residents with questions should call 276-403-5184.

Henry County water disruption

The Henry County Public Service Authority will conduct maintenance to its water system in the Pleasant Grove area that will interrupt service between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Those customers affected are in facilities between 15 and 410 Mack Road, between 10 and 160 Pleasant Drive and between 33 to 495 Wingfield Orchard Road. The loss of service will be temporary.

If you have any questions, please call 276-634-2550.

Other reminders

Grace Network has resumed official hours at 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4-7 p.m. on Thursday. Those in need of assistance can call 276-638-8500 during hours of operation and receive guidance on what information should be provided.

All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library have reopened to the public two days a week. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., branches will be open to members. Face masks are required in the library. The library will continue to offer curbside and appointment only services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10-6.