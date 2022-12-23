Power outages widespread throughout the region

Large areas of Henry County are without power as of 8:45 a.m. AEP reports crews are out assessing the damage for 641 customers in Henry County, 1,487 in Patrick County and 2,074 in Franklin County.

At 9:10 a.m. the city of Martinsville posted on its Facebook page: "We are aware and working on multiple outages throughout the city."

The National Weather Service reported winds at 25 mph gusting to 33 mph at 7:55 a.m. There is a wind advisory that went in effect at 3 a.m. this morning and remains until 6 p.m. this evening with predicted west winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph throughout the region. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines and power outages are possible, the National Weather Service (NWS) stated.

A wind chill advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and remain until 1 p.m. on Saturday for the region. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero are possible. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze. Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the NWS states.

Nationwide, more than 200 million Americans are on alert for snow, cold, high wind, flooding and blizzard conditions this morning as a massive winter storm moves through the country. The deep freeze that is occurring is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas, with treacherous conditions on the roads and chaos in the airports. More that 3,000 flights have already been canceled.

NWS meteorologists say the weather we are encountering now is the result of an arctic cold front moving across the region today, resulting in rapidly falling temperatures, strong winds, and the possibility of a quick period of snow. Gusty winds and very cold wind chill temperatures are expected to continue into the upcoming holiday weekend.