Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School students are waiting out a power outage that also left their school without phone service, internet and heat.

At around 11:28 a.m. a downed powerline near the Fieldale Collinsville Middle School football stadium caused the power and phone line to be cut off, Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said.

Hatchett said the powerline is behind the football stadium and caused some fire and smoke only near the football stadium.

"Everybody's safe inside the school," she said. "The impact to the school though is that obviously they have to turn the power off to work on the powerline for a few minutes, and the phone lines are down right now."

An email about the incident was sent out to families around noon, giving the details and asking that if anyone needs to contact the school to contact the central office at 276-634-4700 and any messages will be directed accordingly.

There is no estimated time that the power and phone lines will be restored, but AEP is on site and, Hatchett said, "usually it's pretty fast once they're there."

The cause of the incident is unknown, and all after-school activities are cancelled for the day, Hatchett said. She added that students are proceeding with lunch as normal today.

"The building is safe and warm," Hatchett said. "So, everybody is fine inside the building it's just that we are staying away from the stadium right now."

Additionally, APCo's outage map shows that 329 customers have been affected by the outage and it is estimated to be restored by 4:30 p.m.