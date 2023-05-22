Martinsville Fire and EMS first responders were in uptown Martinsville undergoing a training exercise on Monday.

Those undergoing the training described the procedure as a "heavy technical rescue," requiring specialized training in structural collapse, confined space rescue, trench collapse rescue, vehicle extrication, machinery disentanglement, rope rescue (high angle, low angle, rigging) and rapid intervention.

One firetruck was stopped in the alleyway beside the Black Box Theatre and three other fire and rescue vehicles were staged in the parking lot below between Depot and Franklin Streets.