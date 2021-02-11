 Skip to main content
President's Day closings
President's Day closings

Monday is President's Day, and federal, state and local government offices will be closed.

There will be no postal delivery, and banks will be closed, too.

This a teacher work day, with students off, in Henry County and Martinsville schools. Patrick County students will attend in their hybrid schedules.

Henry County and PSA offices will be closed, but its convenience centers for garbage and recycling will be open as usual.

Martinsville Municipal Building is closed. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. There will be no bulk, brush, or garbage pick-up on Monday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed and will reopen on Tuesday for limited hours to the public: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance.

