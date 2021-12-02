Prestigious exhibit gets a "sneak peek" today in Stuart

Patrick County is getting the prestigious “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit starting Saturday and running though Jan. 9, but the Dan River Basin Association says there will be a “sneak peek drop-in” today from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center at 334 Patrick Ave. in Stuart.
“Crossroads” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution, Virginia Humanities and the Virginia Association of Museums offering small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century, a DRBA release stated.
The exhibition prompts discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.
In 1900, about 40% of Americans lived in rural areas and by 2010, less than 18% of the U.S. population lived in rural areas, the Virginia Association of Museums states.
In just over a century, massive economic and social changes led to massive growth of America’s urban areas, yet less than 10% of the U.S. landmass is considered urban,the release states.
“Many Americans assume that rural communities are endangered and hanging on by a thread, suffering from outmigration, ailing schools and overused land, but that perception is far from true in many areas,” a release from the association said. “Many rural Americans work hard to sustain their communities” and the exhibit begs an answer as to why revitalizing the rural places left behind matter to those who remain, those who left and those who will come in the future.
“We can learn great things from listening to those stories,” the release states. “There is much more to the story of rural America.”
Rebecca Adcock, Patrick County Chamber of Commerce director, said in a release that the exhibit is pertinent to the area she serves because it “allows us to reflect on Patrick County’s history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.