Prestigious exhibit gets a "sneak peek" today in Stuart

Patrick County is getting the prestigious “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit starting Saturday and running though Jan. 9, but the Dan River Basin Association says there will be a “sneak peek drop-in” today from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center at 334 Patrick Ave. in Stuart.

“Crossroads” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution, Virginia Humanities and the Virginia Association of Museums offering small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century, a DRBA release stated.

The exhibition prompts discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.

In 1900, about 40% of Americans lived in rural areas and by 2010, less than 18% of the U.S. population lived in rural areas, the Virginia Association of Museums states.

In just over a century, massive economic and social changes led to massive growth of America’s urban areas, yet less than 10% of the U.S. landmass is considered urban,the release states.