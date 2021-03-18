Pretrial and court services program coming to Martinsville

Holliday noted her office has been approached numerous times over the past 20 years by people in the Martinsville and Henry County area about expanding probation services to include them, but was no funding available to do so.

“The need for services was evident and we now have an opportunity to expand these much needed services to these jurisdictions,” Holliday wrote to Martinsville City Council.

There is no match requirement for the grant.

“Thanks to our colleagues in Halifax who pursued the grant,” said Monday at a council meeting earlier this month. “This is entirely grant-funded. They got the grant and will be running the show here.”

Monday described the opportunity as “a gift that’s been handed to us.”

Council Member Chad Martin asked Monday how long the grant money would last.

“It’s not uncommon for the grant money to run out and then the burden would fall to the locality to keep the program running,” said Martin.

Monday said there was enough money to last until Martinsville reverted from a city to town, at which time the operation of the courts would no longer be a concern.