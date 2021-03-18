Pretrial and court services program coming to Martinsville

For the first time in the history of the city, Martinsville will have its own community based probation and pretrial court services program.
A year ago, City Council heard from an overworked and underpaid Public Defenders Office about a great need for pretrial services and local probation in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties as well as the city of Martinsville.
Once in place, these programs have proven to help alleviate some of the jail overcrowding in localities that can afford them, it was reported then.
“The primary purpose of the program is to decrease the population of inmates in jails,” said City Attorney Eric Monday. “Pretrial services includes screening, investigating, reporting, recommendations and supervision for the release of defendants into the custody of the pretrial program.”
An opportunity to partner with a county 60 miles away offered the first solution that Martinsville City Council could afford: a complete program free of charge.
Halifax County currently provides probation and pretrial services to Halifax and Pittsylvania counties as well as the city of Danville and acts as the fiscal agent for the region.
“With the availability of grant funding to expand pretrial services and local probation to localities without these services, Henry County, Patrick County, Franklin County and the City of Martinsville have asked to partner with the Halifax-Pittsylvania Court Services to expand services to these areas as it is a contiguous jurisdiction,” Monday said.
Local people will be employed to run the Martinsville-based office, but they will be employees of Halifax County.
“It will be their [Halifax County's] operation,” Monday said.
Local probation services that soon will become available to adult offenders include supervision, substance abuse testing, screening, assessment, drug and alcohol education and treatment, referral to and monitoring participation with mental health, community service, anger management and risk and needs assessment.
Pretrial services include screening, investigating, reporting, recommendations and supervision for the release of defendants into the custody of the pretrial program.
A validated risk assessment, Virginia Pretrial Risk Assessment Instrument (VPRAI), is completed on all defendants investigated and placed in the program.
“Defendants placed on pretrial supervision must be adults or are being tried as an adult,” said Monday. “In addition to the courts placing defendants on pretrial supervision, magistrates can directly place defendants on pretrial supervision.”
Once a person is admitted to the program, he or she will be provided with close supervision, substance abuse testing and screening, drug and alcohol education and counseling, and be monitored for maintaining employment, respecting any curfew and attending court as required.
When Director of Court Services Freda Holliday learned of the availability of grand funds to expand services to unserved localities, she spoke with the county administrators of Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki as well as the Commonwealth’s Attorneys and sheriffs of each jurisdiction.
Holliday said she found strong support for the program throughout the region, and judges in the 21st Judicial Circuit and Franklin County also provided letters of support.
A grant application was submitted in February 2020 requesting the funds, but the funds were frozen in the state budget.
By December the Department of Criminal Justice Services released the funds and notified Holliday that the expansion request had been approved and would be effective as of Jan. 1.
The types of cases in district courts that frequently fall into the program include underage possession of alcohol, simple assault, shoplifting, trespassing, petit larceny, assault on a family member, violation of a protective order, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obtaining money by false pretenses.
Cases that may be placed on local probation out of circuit court might include misdemeanor appeals, deferred possession of narcotics and felony charges for which the offender receives a sentence of 12 months or less.
Holliday noted her office has been approached numerous times over the past 20 years by people in the Martinsville and Henry County area about expanding probation services to include them, but was no funding available to do so.
“The need for services was evident and we now have an opportunity to expand these much needed services to these jurisdictions,” Holliday wrote to Martinsville City Council.
There is no match requirement for the grant.
“Thanks to our colleagues in Halifax who pursued the grant,” said Monday at a council meeting earlier this month. “This is entirely grant-funded. They got the grant and will be running the show here.”
Monday described the opportunity as “a gift that’s been handed to us.”
Council Member Chad Martin asked Monday how long the grant money would last.
“It’s not uncommon for the grant money to run out and then the burden would fall to the locality to keep the program running,” said Martin.
Monday said there was enough money to last until Martinsville reverted from a city to town, at which time the operation of the courts would no longer be a concern.
“We have informed these folks with the reversion possibility that Martinsville might be getting out of the courts business and they are aware of that,” Monday said. “Frankly, we would be out of the court system by then, so it wouldn’t have an effect on Martinsville."
Martinsville City Council unanimously approved a resolution entering into a Joint Exercise of Powers agreement with the other six jurisdictions served by the Halifax and Pittsylvania Court Services.
No date was provided for services to begin in Martinsville, but Holliday wrote the next step would be, over the next few months, to expand the Community Corrections Resources Board (CCJB) which serves as an advisory board and ask City Council for approval of the new appointments.
