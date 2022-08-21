Pride billboard rises over city in response to other Marriage billboard 3 years ago

Three years after people in the community donated over $2,000 dollars for it, an LGBT Pride billboard is up on Commonwealth Boulevard.

The billboard shows in white lettering “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR Matthew 22:39” over a rainbow-striped background. Rainbow is a symbol for LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) Pride.

The billboard is in response to an earlier billboard with the message “MARRIAGE IS 1 MAN + 1 WOMAN” which was on Commonwealth Boulevard in early spring 2019.

“It was just, you know, not okay,” said Martinsville resident Ariel Vaughn of the 2019 Marriage billboard. She said the billboard made her think: “Is this what my hometown is about?”

She found the message troubling, because though it might seem like a small thing, someone might see that message and think there is something wrong with himself or herself, she said.

So to counteract, Vaughn created a GoFundMe account on April 24, 2019, to raise money for a billboard showing acceptance of and respect for LGBT people. It raised a little over $2,000 from 71 donations.

When she had the idea to sponsor another billboard, she had learned about the cost of the first billboard from reading an article about it.

Thomas Farrell of Martinsville had told the Martinsville Bulletin in April 2019 that the Marriage billboard had cost $1,700 for two months. Farrell is the president/CEO of Thou Shall Ministries LLC, which was founded in 2012 by his wife, Nancy Farrell.

“I know the people in the community and that’s something that could be raised,” Vaughn said. After she set up the GoFundMe, she said, “we got the money really pretty fast.”

Vaughn had initially intended to get the billboard up sooner but, she said, her plans were interrupted by the pandemic and by not knowing what the exact cost for the Pride billboard would be.

Vaughn said that when she set the monetary goal for the fundraiser, she was basing the cost off of what Farrell had said his billboard had cost. Later she would learn that Farrell’s was a discounted price because it was sponsored by a religious organization, she said.

During the three years between the time the money was raised and the time it was used to erect the billboard, the donated money was kept in a dedicated savings account, she said. “After it sat in the savings account for like two years because of COVID … It actually grew some interest so that helped out.”

Vaughn kept the donors updated through frequent posts on the GoFundMe site. “Some people donated a lot of money and I didn’t want them to think I just kept their money,” she said.

She put the design of the billboard out to vote by the donors. She created the basics of three designs, and then David Stanley, a graphic designer based in Stuart, improved upon them. Stanley owns Silver Lining Design which creates logos, advertisements, websites and other materials for business and entities around the world.

The poll for the design ended up tied between two designs, one that displayed “My God LOVES Everyone” with a cloudy sky background and rainbow heart as the “O” in “LOVES,” and the one that Vaughn ended up choosing, which says “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR Matthew 22:39.”.

Vaughn said the ideal time for the sign to be up was during Pride month in June. Pride is observed every year in June to celebrate LGBTQ voices, culture and rights.

She contacted Lamar, a billboard rental company, and got it put up in a location where the people who donated could see it. The cost was $1983.14 for four weeks.

“Some people were offended,” Vaughn said. But, as a result of the billboard, she has had people tell her that the billboard sparked conversation between family members about important topics. “I work in the mental health field … Just knowing the statistics and when it comes down to it, just having that visibility and ending the stigma and making it normalized that there are different identities.”

“That original billboard, somebody could look at it and would hate themselves or think something’s wrong with them when there’s nothing wrong with them,” Vaughn said. “I wanted to do the complete opposite.”

The billboard was only supposed to be up for four weeks starting Memorial Day weekend, but it is still up and it is well past the take-down date. Vaughn said she originally thought that there was an anonymous donor who paid to keep the billboard up longer, but recently found out that Lamar kept it up because the company didn’t have another sign booked to take its place.

Vaugh said that she would love to do something like this again, but most likely in another format. “Now that I’ve been more active … I feel like that money could be used in better ways to help the community, not just the LGBT community, but community in general and I’m not sure a billboard would be the best use of those funds.”

“So, probably not a billboard but definitely more things,” Vaughn said. “I think that would be wonderful.”