Primland Resort guest missing in Patrick County

A guest from Primland Resort guest in Meadows of Dan is missing, and a full scale search is underway.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said on Saturday that first responders and volunteers are looking for Bruce Rubin, 61, who went jogging about 11 a.m. Friday and never returned.

Smith said the 911 communications center received a call from Primland reporting Rubin missing at 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Primland Resort is said to be a luxury mountain resort at 2000 Busted Rock Road in Meadows of Dan.

First responders, volunteers and search-and-rescue teams from around the region gathered at the resort and began searching Friday night and continued throughout the day on Saturday.

"We are exploring any and all potential leads at this point, and we have the Virginia Department of Emergency Management directing the large-scale search effort," Smith said.

The missing person report describes Rubin as 5 feet 9, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair and a beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Patrick County Sheriff's Office at 276-694-3161 or Primland Resort at 276-222-3825.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

