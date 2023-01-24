Prison fire contained

A fire Monday night at a state prison farm in Henry County was contained Monday night with little damage and no injuries.

The Horsepasture Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety were dispatched to Patrick Henry Correctional Unit #28 at 18155 A.L. Philpott Highway in Ridgeway Monday evening.

Upon arriving, a fire was determined to have erupted in a laundry room. It was quickly contained by firefighters as inmates waited outdoors, bundled up against the cold behind a chain-link and barbed wire fence.

There were no reported injuries and damage was said to be limited to the laundry room.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m., and inmates returned to the building shortly after 11 p.m.

According to countyoffice.org, an internet database of county government offices, Patrick Henry Correctional Unit #28 is located in Ridgeway and may house inmates awaiting trial or sentencing, or they may be serving a sentence after being convicted of a crime.

The facility is listed as minimum security with an inmate capacity of 138.