 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Prison fire contained

  • 0

A fire Monday night at a state prison farm in Henry County was contained Monday night with little damage and no injuries.

The Horsepasture Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety were dispatched to Patrick Henry Correctional Unit #28 at 18155 A.L. Philpott Highway in Ridgeway Monday evening.

Upon arriving, a fire was determined to have erupted in a laundry room. It was quickly contained by firefighters as inmates waited outdoors, bundled up against the cold behind a chain-link and barbed wire fence.

There were no reported injuries and damage was said to be limited to the laundry room.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m., and inmates returned to the building shortly after 11 p.m.

According to countyoffice.org, an internet database of county government offices, Patrick Henry Correctional Unit #28 is located in Ridgeway and may house inmates awaiting trial or sentencing, or they may be serving a sentence after being convicted of a crime.

People are also reading…

The facility is listed as minimum security with an inmate capacity of 138.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting intensifies in Ukraine's Kherson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert