A prison nurse has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the August death of inmate Bradley Steven Hensley.

Deborah Sue Damron, 56, is being held in Pikeville, Kentucky, awaiting extradition to Henry County as the investigation into Hensley's death continues.

Hensley entered the Henry County Adult Detention Center (ADC) on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 6. He had congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), and his family had blamed negligence by the jail for his death.

CAH is an hereditary disorder of the adrenal glands, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says. The adrenal glands produce cortisol and regulate blood pressure and blood sugar, among other things.

"Upon entering the ADC, Hensley made the staff aware of his medical history," a March 23 press release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office states. "Based on this information and his extensive pre-existing conditions, Hensley was placed under direct supervision and regularly monitored by the Wellpath medical services staff."

Wellpath is an independent company contracted by the jail to provide medical services.

However, further down in the release, it states, "While reviewing video evidence, it was discovered the on-duty nurse employed by Wellpath medical services and responsible for inmate medical care did not perform medical checks as expected and required. Further investigation revealed this same nurse had falsified Mr. Hensley's medical records to reflect rounds and vitals checks that were never performed.

"Although the cause of death involved fentanyl, the investigation revealed this lack of care provided contributed to Mr. Hensley's death," the release states.

"Acute fentanyl toxicity with adrenal crisis due to congenital adrenal hyperplasia contributing" was the determination of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia after it performed an autopsy.

Investigators from the Henry County Sheriff's Office investigated Hensley's death while staying in regular communication with Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester, the release states.

On Monday, the evidence was presented to a Henry County grand jury. The grand jury indicted Damron for involuntary manslaughter. She was arrested Wednesday by the Kentucky State Police in Pikeville, Kentucky.

She is being held in Pikeville awaiting extradition as the investigation continues.

Describing what happened on the day of Hensley's death, the release states that on Aug. 6 Hensley told deputies he was having difficulty breathing, and deputies summoned Wellpath. At about 7:33 a.m., deputies noticed Hensley lying in bed, appearing to be in medical duress.

When they interacted with him, the release states, he became unconscious and unresponsive, and deputies conducted life-saving measures, including CPR, until medical staff arrived. The medical staff and deputies continued giving CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator on Hensley.

The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center was contacted and notified of the situation at 7:36 a.m., the release states. An EMS unit with the Henry County Public Safety arrived at 7:45 a.m.

Hensley was transported to Sovah-Health in Martinsville, where he was pronounced deceased.

The case is pending final review by the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, the release states.