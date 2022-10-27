Program at Mount Sinai Church gives support to the grieving

Mount Sinai Grief Care program has been helping the congregation and its leadership since its creation, but Bishop J.C. Richardson now wants to open that to the wider community of the area.

In the transition from 2020 to 2021 Mount Sinai Church in Martinsville went through a period of loss that affected the entire congregation — and that, in turn, led to the creation of a grief program that has helped even the people who joined with the intention to help others.

Healthcare Chaplain Bonnylee Witt helped Richardson and the committee members get the program off the ground. The committee is made up of Richardson, Donna Walker, Dennis Walker, Ebony Millner, Kathy Carter, Yvonne King and Anita Dillard.

Witt leads other grief meetings but said that what is different about the one at Mount Sinai is the efforts the committee put into it. “These folks, this committee, wanted to receive training in grief so that they can tend to people in their grief,” Witt said, along with giving their time and dedication to the program.

“Grief care … is not talked about a lot,” Witt said. “It really needs to be communicated out there, especially in the past three years now with COVID and the multiple losses that have occurred and how it has affected our community.”

“Society, for a long time, has … kind of this ‘hurry up and get over it’” philosophy, Witt said. “You don’t hurry up and get over grief. It’s a lifelong journey, and it turns your whole world upside down.”

The meetings involve different activities that are all confidential and optional to all attendees, Witt said. They range from drawing and writing to sharing with the other people attending. Each meeting has a different theme.

Carter said before she took part in the training and committee she had thought people only went through grief in response to the death of a loved one.

“But I found that it deals with so much more than just dealing with death,” such as job loss, failure of relationships, caring for elderly people and illness, Carter said.

“It just opened my eyes to so many other issues that people have that cause grief,” Carter said. “Not only am I here to try to gain information to help others, it’s really here to help me.”

“I think we all have benefited from a personal point of view,” Dennis Walker said. “I really saw the need. We were losing church members, and then as the pandemic became relevant ... I saw a bigger need for it.”

“It’s just been a real help to just be a part of it.”

“We noticed that for others to be able to express themselves and release some of that frustration while they’re going through a grief-ridden situation” that people might “need a little more support than is normally offered by family,” Millner said.

“You need that comforting shoulder or an ear,” Millner added. ”Somebody who’s just not going to judge you, but guide you through the process.”

“I know there’s a great need in this church, and that was my goal—was to at least get people at church coming,” Donna Walker said. “We’ve lost a lot of seasoned members and some no so old. It’s greatly needed in this church … and now we want to go out into the community.”

“Any time that we can open the pathways of education [and] communication to share with people that it’s important for us to tend to our grief and that we do that together collectively” is good, Witt said. “Especially theologically speaking, the church has tended to grief for a long time. From birth to death, the church is the entity that offers the care.”

“This program, this ministry, provides a setting, a safe and confidential setting, for people to come, learn about grief,” participate in grief exploration activities that are all optional for participants, Witt said.

“We understand that holidays are a time during the year when people are very challenged in terms of what they’re dealing with emotionally and that’s one of the reasons we decided” to open the program to the whole community, Richardson said.

The upcoming meetings are open to the public and will occur at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 7 and 14 and Dec. 5 and 12, in the fellowship hall of the church, which is at 7 Peters St.