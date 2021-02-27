PROGRESS 2021: Chamber-made changes of pandemic

In Martinsville and Henry County, the chamber became the point of contact for many businesses who were struggling to wade through the application process for various grants, loans and support programs.

“We clearly heard that they needed help with applications and accessing assistance resources,” Watkins said. “We then directed all staff’s time and attention to helping business owners access programs such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.

“This change enabled us to facilitate 120 businesses with accessing $2.2 million in funding.”

Now that changes necessitated by the pandemic have become habit, some of them will remain even when COVID-19 has become a thing of the past.

“I believe that meeting with clients virtually has allowed more individuals the opportunity to meet with us during office hours, where before, they would have had to try to fit an appointment in during their lunch hour,” Watkins said. “The time that they would have spent traveling can now be spent more efficiently discussing their business plans and receiving assistance.”

Although virtual meetings among chamber members in Patrick County have been limited, they have really created a much more efficient means of meeting for the small staff.