PROGRESS 2021: Chamber-made changes of pandemic

When a group of businesses and professionals come together for the purpose of building a healthy economy and improving the quality of life in a community, they call it a chamber of commerce.
When the pandemic began last March, the local chambers recognized if they were to continue fulfilling that mandate, they would have to adapt and improvise.
“The pandemic has required each of us to significantly adjust how we do business,” said Lisa Watkins, president of the Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce. “For the Chamber and C-PEG [Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth], the pandemic forced us to modify our preferred in-person approach to virtual and by telephone.
“We chose to utilize Zoom as it allows screen-sharing and invested in a paid version so that each staff member could assist clients simultaneously.”
In Patrick County, where much of the area continues to operate without adequate access to broadband, online events have frequently not been an option.
“I would make site visits to many of our businesses, but many of them are still closed to the public, so we rely more on phone and email to communicate, which is sad because I miss getting out and seeing our county businesses at work,” Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Adcock said. “Other chambers converted to some online events, but most of our employers didn’t have the internet to adapt in that way.”
In Martinsville and Henry County, the chamber became the point of contact for many businesses who were struggling to wade through the application process for various grants, loans and support programs.
“We clearly heard that they needed help with applications and accessing assistance resources,” Watkins said. “We then directed all staff’s time and attention to helping business owners access programs such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
“This change enabled us to facilitate 120 businesses with accessing $2.2 million in funding.”
Now that changes necessitated by the pandemic have become habit, some of them will remain even when COVID-19 has become a thing of the past.
“I believe that meeting with clients virtually has allowed more individuals the opportunity to meet with us during office hours, where before, they would have had to try to fit an appointment in during their lunch hour,” Watkins said. “The time that they would have spent traveling can now be spent more efficiently discussing their business plans and receiving assistance.”
Although virtual meetings among chamber members in Patrick County have been limited, they have really created a much more efficient means of meeting for the small staff.
“Being the most western county for Workforce Development and in the West Piedmont Planning District, being able to hop on a Zoom call, meet and then off to turn and work on something else and not have to carve out all the extra time in driving has been really great,” Adcock said. “In a sense, I feel more connected.”
At the Martinsville Henry County Chamber, the activity level has actually increased since the pandemic began.
“We receive approximately 40 to 50 calls a day and about 30 emails a day asking for various types of business assistance,” Watkins said. “I guess that is about a 30% increase to pre-pandemic levels.”
Watson’s staff also served as host for a Zoom meeting of community leaders who briefed the public and took questions about all matters related to the pandemic. Those sessions are about to resume based on requests from the public.
In Patrick County, the activity level increased at first but settled back down.
“Early on the volume of calls and emails was higher with everyone turning to the Chamber to find out what events were canceled, postponed or moved,” Adcock said. “We saw an increase in those types of correspondences up through Christmas, but it has been quieter since we have settled into a holding pattern.”
Both Chambers have found themselves helping businesses seeking assistance in knowing how to adhere to the changing health guidelines and encouraging citizens in both communities to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands often.
“The Chamber really had to become the voice above the misinformation regarding the virus,” Adcock said. “We had to step up and promote the mask-wearing and public health reminders.