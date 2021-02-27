PROGRESS 2021: Small business adapt to change and grow despite battling COVID-19 economy

President Joe Biden said Monday 400,000 small businesses across the country have had to close since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although COVID-19 has affected businesses in our area as well, many have still found ways to open or even grow in the past year.

Shanna Smith, owner of tHAIRapy Salon and Spa in Uptown Martinsville, always knew she wanted to grow her business to take up the entire building where it has been located. It just so happened that the rest of the building became available during the pandemic.

“It was something I knew I wanted for the future, but I didn’t know it was going to come as soon as it did,” Smith said. “It was kind of unexpected, but definitely a blessing in disguise.”

THAIRapy will celebrate two years in business in May. Smith is a business owner, but still calls herself a stylist. She wanted to open tHAIRapy to provide a way for other stylists to have their own space rather than working at other salons that pay on commission.

Not only did tHAIRapy grow physically in the past year, but Smith also added new employees. There are now eight people who work there, including four stylists, a nail tech, with another set to begin soon, a massage therapist and another person who does facials and other roles.