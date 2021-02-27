PROGRESS 2021: Small business adapt to change and grow despite battling COVID-19 economy

President Joe Biden said Monday 400,000 small businesses across the country have had to close since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although COVID-19 has affected businesses in our area as well, many have still found ways to open or even grow in the past year.
Shanna Smith, owner of tHAIRapy Salon and Spa in Uptown Martinsville, always knew she wanted to grow her business to take up the entire building where it has been located. It just so happened that the rest of the building became available during the pandemic.
“It was something I knew I wanted for the future, but I didn’t know it was going to come as soon as it did,” Smith said. “It was kind of unexpected, but definitely a blessing in disguise.”
THAIRapy will celebrate two years in business in May. Smith is a business owner, but still calls herself a stylist. She wanted to open tHAIRapy to provide a way for other stylists to have their own space rather than working at other salons that pay on commission.
Not only did tHAIRapy grow physically in the past year, but Smith also added new employees. There are now eight people who work there, including four stylists, a nail tech, with another set to begin soon, a massage therapist and another person who does facials and other roles.
Smith said she was hoping to have the full renovations completed within about three months, but the pandemic pushed that back a bit. She said everyone at the spa has been willing to take on a second job, too, for the time being, herself included. She picked up a few hours working as a CNA.
Thankfully, she said, her landlord has been understanding with the struggles of running, and expanding, a salon during a difficult economic time.
“My landlord is absolutely amazing,” she said. “We are allowed to kind of catch up when we got back versus having to essentially be in the hole. Between the great landlord we have and us working as a team, it’s allowed us to hold it together and keep going.”
“It’s been very interesting, to say the least. It’s just kind of battling yourself, making sure you’re still booking those clients.”
Growing options
Lisa Watkins, President of the Martinsville/Henry County Chamber of Commerce, told the Bulletin by email last week tHAIRapy is one of four local small businesses that were able to grow and expand during the pandemic, whether that be in their physical location or by adding new employees.
Watkins mentioned in an email Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Kollectibles, a volunteer-run antique store that benefits the M-HC SPCA, expanded to a new, larger location. Brand Builders, a retail business, relocated to Uptown Martinsville and added staff, and Rockwood Specialties LLC, a cabinets and millwork company, invested over than $125,000 in new technology and equipment and added jobs.
Rebecca Adcock, executive director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, also said she was surprised with local businesses that saw growth in the last year. Adcock mentioned Wood Produce, a company in Meadows of Dan that delivers food, lost business from their deliveries to local restaurants that were closed in the last year but was able to pivot and deliver more to grocery stores in the area.
Adcock said businesses across Meadows of Dan also saw more success because of an increase in visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway.
“As people took to the parkway for escape from the city life, many [businesses] were reporting record sales all spring through the fall,” Adcock said in an email.
Masking opportunties
One business in Stuart, Quilted Colors, saw new success in a different way.
Quilted Colors is a brick-and-mortar store that sells fabric and quilting supplies and teaches quilt-making classes. Owner Susan Branham said she thinks her business wouldn’t have suffered too much because of the pandemic, because there are so many quiltmakers in town who suddenly had more time on their hands because of the quarantine.
But Branham said her business offered people in Stuart something they couldn’t find at other bigger stores—supplies to make masks.
Branham said new customers came to her naturally for supplies to make their own face masks, and she also made some and created patterns for how to make them at home. She also donated fabric for service groups in the county to make their own.
“There’s not really another source for quality fabric,” Branham said. “The biggest thing I think was the availability of the elastic. I stumbled onto a supplier that made the soft elastic for the ear pieces at a time when elastic was not easily available from any place else. Everybody was sold out.”
Branham has been in business for seven years. Even though her mask-making sales have slipped since the spring, she’s still doing just as well thanks to people getting into new hobbies in 2020.
“A lot of people have gotten back into sewing that hadn’t sewn in many year,” she said. “Others are learning for the first time. When you’re stuck at home you have to have something to keep you busy or you’ll go nuts.”
New jobs, too
In addition to businesses expanding, Watkins said 10 new small businesses opened in Martinsville or Henry County last year, including three restaurants, three brick-and-mortar shops, and home-health care and a counseling services. Those businesses in all brought 45 jobs to the area.
Martinsville and Henry County saw a combined peak of 13.8% unemployment last April, this according to data provided by Sarah Hodges with the Martinsville Economic Development Corporation, but has seen a steady decline since July. The number was just below 6% last November and December.
Small business owners have shown during the that they can work within the new normal.
“A lot of people around here have had to adapt and be able to adapt because of COVID,” Smith said. “The different restrictions haven’t been bad. It’s just making sure everyone is following the rules. The money part of it, you make it work. If it’s something you really want you just stay motivated and make it work.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com