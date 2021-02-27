PROGRESS 2021 The sky’s the limit in Martinsville and Henry County

Economic development work has taken a very different form during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not stopped industry expansions and jobs from surging ahead in Martinsville and Henry County during the past year.
New companies coming to the area, as well as existing businesses planning major expansions, have announced 229 new jobs and a record $159.35 million in investment since June 2020, officials said.
That list includes the largest-ever initial industry investment in Henry County, announced by Crown Holdings at the end of January. The manufacturer plans to spend $145 million to construct an aluminum beverage can production facility on Lot 4 of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, creating 126 jobs.
Meanwhile, there’s been a housing boom in both the city and county as developers strive to meet the increased demand for new homes and apartments. After all, the workers filling these new positions need affordable places to live.
The pandemic has not stopped the redevelopment of the historic Chief Tassel building into new residential and business units — just one of several housing developments in the works near Uptown Martinsville. Ground was recently broken on the new Five Points neighborhood on Church Street, with plans to build 12 affordable houses and 15 townhomes.
In the county, the former John Redd Smith school building is being converted into apartments, and the Roanoke-based developer is eyeing another historic school building for a similar project.
New renewable energy projects are also on the horizon at some of the area’s former golf courses. Developers are looking at building solar farms on the Lynwood and Bassett Country Club sites.
And other utilities are growing, as well, as the pandemic has shown the vital need for widening broadband access. The city of Martinsville is working to expand its MiNET high-speed internet service, while Henry County plans to seek grant money to connect rural homes to broadband.
All of these signs point to a local economy that is rebounding from the financial fallout of the pandemic and continuing to progress. But this didn’t happen by accident, officials said. Some of these gains build on work that started more than a decade ago to diversify the economy and plan for future growth.
When COVID-19 struck Virginia in spring 2020, it took collaboration and creativity to keep that momentum going. Economic developers, local governments, industry leaders, the health care sector, and nonprofits had to pivot quickly to help businesses navigate the statewide shutdowns and adjust to a new way of operating.
Expanding the economy
“This has been a strange year in many ways,” said Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp.
But in spite of COVID-19’s many challenges, he added, “Martinsville-Henry County has experienced its best year in terms of new capital investment and a strong year in the number of new jobs.”
How did all this happen during a pandemic? While much of the work went virtual, development officials kept working and talking to prospects.
“To the extent possible, the EDC did not alter normal efforts. We never closed, and while we adhered to proper protocols, we used common sense and kept as close to normal as possible,” Heath said. “This allowed us to continue conversations and to stay in touch with developers and consultants, who are the core of our business.”
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall agreed. “Locally, we never stopped working here. Our office and Mark’s office never lifted off the gas pedal,” he said. “Responses to inquiries were answered, follow-up conversations took place quickly, and we pressed on.”
While the change to using virtual communication tools such as Zoom had some growing pains, Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said these methods aren’t likely to disappear once the pandemic subsides.
“Traditionally, much of the development effort would have involved on-site, face-to-face meetings, and the pandemic forced everyone to re-think such types of group meetings,” Towarnicki said.
“Although the first several such meetings were a bit awkward and clumsy, we’ve progressed to where the meetings are efficient and effective. I suspect even once the pandemic is behind us, electronic meetings will continue to be used extensively,” he said.
After a brief lull in activity at the start of the pandemic, the first local industry expansions announced during this time involved two companies that already have a presence in Henry County — Drake Extrusion and Applied Felts.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced in mid-June 2020 that Drake Extrusion planned to invest $6.9 million to expand and add 30 new jobs paying at least $34,500 a year, while Applied Felts/Ferratex Solutions would invest $1.95 million and add 15 jobs paying an average of $50,000 a year.
Normally, this kind of good news would prompt the governor and his cabinet to travel to Henry County for a ceremony. But because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and gathering limits, Northam made the announcements in a press release instead of in person.
Other virtual announcements followed, ranging from one new job at Performance Livestock, to 42 new jobs and $4 million in investment from Laminate Technologies at its existing site in Ridgeway.
The pandemic hindered some of the travel that usually takes place as part of courting a new company, both in visiting prospects and showing them what Martinsville-Henry County has to offer.
In spite of that, the area still attracted two companies that plan to locate in Henry County for the first time. One is Crown Holdings. The other, the Vinton-based Advance Energy Solutions, plans to invest $1.5 million and create 15 jobs manufacturing solar energy components at a former water plant in Ridgeway.
And, hopefully, more positive news is on the way.
As Heath said, “We have had more consultant requests for information in the past 6 or 7 months than in my memory.”
Pandemic impact
Both Health and Hall said that the pandemic limitations in the first half of the year may have given companies time to think about — and make — future plans.
“The pandemic slowed down a lot of things around the world, but it also may have allowed companies to focus on what they needed and wanted to do coming out of it,” Hall said.
Some of these companies were buoyed by loans through the Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic downturn. More than 90 businesses in Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County received between $150,000 and $5 million during the first round of PPP funding in the spring, allowing them to keep employees on the payroll and save thousands of local jobs.
Larger loan recipients included Drake Extrusion, which received $2,052,400 and reported saving 195 jobs, according to a database maintained by ProPublica; and Applied Felts, which received $1,715,200 and reported saving 100 jobs.
Other companies with a presence in Henry County did not specify how many local jobs they saved but gave a total for all of their locations. This includes Laminate Technologies, which received $2,664,090 and reported saving 216 jobs among its locations nationwide.
Keeco, headquartered in California but with a location in the Patriot Centre industrial park, received $10 million and supported 500 jobs nationally. Teal-Jones, which announced an expansion here in fall 2019, received $1,323,072 at its U.S. headquarters in Oklahoma to support 133 jobs.
Press Glass, which has locations in Stoneville, N.C. and Henry County, received $1,080,700 and reported saving 167 jobs. The company’s new Ridgeway plant in Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre began operations in spring 2020, and they have continued ramping up production and hiring ever since.
Press Glass is now running first and second shifts and is hiring to add a third shift, Hall said. He also credited the company, the first to locate in the CCBC industrial park, with helping to attract Crown Holdings as the second tenant.
And none of this would have been possible without the foresight of investing in CCBC in the first place, Hall and Heath agreed.
“The goal all along has been a well-rounded economic development program that serves existing companies and brings in new companies, and I think the past 12 months capture perfectly how well our program is working, but this really goes back 12 years or so when the land for Commonwealth Crossing was purchased,” Hall said. “The Board of Supervisors showed a lot of political courage at that time.”
He recalled some community members criticized the purchase, and subsequent fight to obtain federal permits to develop the land, as a waste of effort and taxpayer money. But those efforts have paid off, Hall said.
“It’s time to acknowledge that the plan is a good one and it’s working,” he said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at 276-638-8801.