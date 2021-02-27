PROGRESS 2021 The sky’s the limit in Martinsville and Henry County

And, hopefully, more positive news is on the way.

As Heath said, “We have had more consultant requests for information in the past 6 or 7 months than in my memory.”

Pandemic impact

Both Health and Hall said that the pandemic limitations in the first half of the year may have given companies time to think about — and make — future plans.

“The pandemic slowed down a lot of things around the world, but it also may have allowed companies to focus on what they needed and wanted to do coming out of it,” Hall said.

Some of these companies were buoyed by loans through the Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic downturn. More than 90 businesses in Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County received between $150,000 and $5 million during the first round of PPP funding in the spring, allowing them to keep employees on the payroll and save thousands of local jobs.

Larger loan recipients included Drake Extrusion, which received $2,052,400 and reported saving 195 jobs, according to a database maintained by ProPublica; and Applied Felts, which received $1,715,200 and reported saving 100 jobs.