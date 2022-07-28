 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Promotions, new door at Martinsville Fire & EMS

Officers of Martinsville Fire & EMS recently have been promoted. They are:

  • Assistant Chief Tim Jamison of A Shift
  • Assistant Chief John Kaczor of C Shift
  • Capt. Todd Owen of A Shift
  • Capt. Joe Haynes of C Shift
  • Lt. Corey Harbour of A Shift
  • Lt. Logan Peters of C Shift

Meanwhile, the Fire & EMS first responders and staff have been enjoying something new at the main fire station. Owen built a barn door, which displays a decorative shield with a collage of the department's badge, trucks and station pictures, made by Scottie Lucas of First Impressions.

