Promotions, new door at Martinsville Fire & EMS

Officers of Martinsville Fire & EMS recently have been promoted. They are:
- Assistant Chief Tim Jamison of A Shift
- Assistant Chief John Kaczor of C Shift
- Capt. Todd Owen of A Shift
- Capt. Joe Haynes of C Shift
- Lt. Corey Harbour of A Shift
- Lt. Logan Peters of C Shift
Meanwhile, the Fire & EMS first responders and staff have been enjoying something new at the main fire station. Owen built a barn door, which displays a decorative shield with a collage of the department's badge, trucks and station pictures, made by Scottie Lucas of First Impressions.