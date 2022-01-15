Prosecution declines to charge man who admitted he shot neighbor's dogs

Jordan Scott had a Christmas she will never forget.

While her attention was focused on her sick baby, a neighbor shot her two dogs, killing one and injuring the other.

Police found out who did it, and the person owned up to it, but the laws are fairly liberal when it comes to a pet of one neighbor wandering onto the property of another. Regardless what may have happened, even though the investigation was still open Friday afternoon, there appears to be little that Scott can do except share her story.

"Our dogs got out of their wireless fence during the early morning hours of Dec. 23," Scott said. "I was in and out with a very sick baby."

Scott said her husband, Jeffrey, got home from work around 4 p.m. that afternoon and the dogs weren't there, so he rode around the Bassett neighborhood along Longview Drive where they live and looked for them.

The search widened to include the surrounding neighborhoods, and Scott posted a plea on her Facebook page, asking for help in locating Tank and Banjo, the Scott's two German Shepherds.

"That is when someone shared with us a post someone made about Tank being picked up by animal control," Scott said. "We started making phone calls and found out that both dogs were shot for 'attacking' this man's cat."

Scott said she learned that Banjo was dead, his body removed to the Henry County animal shelter on Kings Mountain Road, and Tank was taken to Veterinary Services in Bassett, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to one of his paws.

"I immediately drove to Veterinary Services to check on Tank," Scott said. "Although it was after hours, there was someone still there who spoke to me, called the doctor and gave me all of the information they could."

And then everything closed for the Christmas holidays and Scott had to wait until Monday, two days after Christmas, before she could reach anyone to find anything out.

"First thing Monday morning we start making phone calls," said Scott. "We wanted to know what happened, whether the cat was injured, did the cat receive veterinarian care, et cetera. You wouldn't believe the list of questions we composed throughout the weekend."

Scott said she learned that an animal control officer returned to the address where her dogs were found shot to further investigate.

Hearing conflicting information of what may have occurred, Scott requested a copy of the officers report under the Freedom of Information Act and provided a copy of that report to the Bulletin.

Henry County Deputy Christopher Price completed the preliminary investigative report, noting the dogs were found at an address that is almost a two-mile drive from Scott's home, but no more than 3,500 feet if you walked through the woods.

The Bulletin is withholding the name and address of the person who admitted shooting the dogs to police because that person has not been charged with a crime.

The report shows a caller notified police of the shooting first at 8:27 a.m. on Dec. 23: "a German Shepherd, it was two of them, they come up on his porch after his cat, he went outside and they ran to the edge of the yard," Price wrote. "He fired a shot over top of them, the didn't leave, he shot one of them and he's dead and the other won't leave."

The report indicates the call was disconnected, but the caller called back at 8:33 a.m.

The dog is "aggressive, he can't walk his own dogs because he don't know what this crazy dog is gunna do," wrote Price. "The one he shot had a shock collar on and the dead dog is in his back yard."

Again the call was disconnected and the third time the caller called back, the person was patched through to Price. It was now 10:42 a.m.

I "spoke with the caller. The dogs were in the process of going after his cat when he shot at them," Price wrote. "One dog was deceased upon arrival, the other appeared to have an injury to its front left paw. [The] caller advised that the dogs showed up just yesterday and he had never seen them before."

Price reported that he checked both dogs for microchips and found none. He wrote that neither dog's collar had tags or identification, and the injured dog was taken to Veterinary Services while the dead dog was taken to the pound and "put in the freezer in case we are able to locate its owner."

Price wrote that when he went back to the home where the dogs were found, a woman at the address told him that the cat didn't come back home until Saturday, but was unharmed.

"I asked if she was present for the incident, she advised me she was home but was in the bed and did not see anything," wrote Price. "I then pulled on down to the trailer to turn around and I did see a cat on the porch in a chair."

Price reported that he called later and talked to the man who said he shot the dogs, and the man told him he got home from work Wednesday night about 10:45 p.m. and tried to take one of his two Chihuahuas "out to use the bathroom about 11:30 p.m., because the dog was barking and excited."

Price said the man told him he opened the door and saw two German Shepherds on his porch.

"His dog hit the door and the two Shepherds took off to the edge of the woods just across his driveway," Price wrote. "He went back inside and got a .22 and fired a shot, not at the dogs, but just to make noise and try to get them to leave. He advised it did not faze the dogs and they just stood there."

Price reported that the man told him he looked outside again at 12:30 a.m. and the dogs were still at the edge of the woods, so he set an alarm for 7 a.m. so he could take his dogs outside and went to bed.

The next morning, Price said, the man told him he looked outside and the German Shepherds were gone, so he put his gun in his pocket and took his dogs out.

"When he got on his porch he noticed the dogs standing in the front of his residence. The dogs were side by side and facing off toward his cat that was four to five feet away from the dogs with its back hunched up," wrote Price. "He got his gun out and fired five to six shots in succession toward the dogs until the gun jammed. He said he did not know if he hit them or not as they didn't leave."

Price wrote that the man told him he "pulled his 9mm out and fired one shot and this weapon jammed as well, not toward the dogs, but just to get their attention and the dogs ran off."

"He then went back inside to get the malfunctions resolved and when he came back out one dog was up at the wood line again and he didn't see the other until he went behind his residence and it was dead," wrote Price. "He said he didn't even notice they had shock collars on until after the incident. He said that he was very sorry that this happened, but he had witnessed one of their other cats get mauled by a dog before."

Price noted in his report that Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester was contacted and given the "facts as we had them and he declined prosecution on the case."

"I am less than impressed with how this has been handled," said Scott. "We take full responsibility for our dogs getting out and was prepared for that citation; however, no animal should be shot, especially when they're not harming anyone or anything."

A necropsy was performed on Banjo on Thursday and Scott said she was told that one 9mm hollow point bullet was found in the body.

"That very clearly contradicts his statement," said Scott.

But the law apparently makes such a contraction a moot point. In Virginia, pets are considered personal property and "may be the subject of larceny and malicious or unlawful trespass," Section 3.2-6585 reads.

Scott said the incident has not only cost them the life of a pet and the harm of another, but about $2,000 for the cost of the dog who died and the veterinarian bill for the one that survived.

"Honestly, for me it's about principal," said Scott. "I don't need him to pay me for my dogs or Tank's veterinary bills, I need him to take responsibility for his actions and be punished for those actions."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

