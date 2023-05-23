The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) Board of Directors approved its new budget for fiscal year 2023-24 at a regular meeting Monday night.

The budget for the new year is just over $3 million from the current year and includes about $5 million for capital improvements and debt service.

Water and sewer rates for customers will remain unchanged for the tenth year in a row under the $15 million budget.

A 5% pay raise is also included for all PSA employees effective July 1 as the results of a classification study conducted jointly with Henry County and the Henry County Public Schools are under review.

The budget also includes an $873,000 payment to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to secure the rights for 3 million gallons of water per day from Philpott Lake. The PSA will be able to finance the cost directly with USACE.

The annual operating cost associated with the project is estimated to beabout $85,000 a year.

Capital items included in the budget address the rehabilitation of the water system and provide funds for the the purchase of a track loader for infrastructure maintenance, sewer inflow and infiltration and a preliminary engineering report to consider extending water lines along Old Liberty Drive, Spruce Street and Mt. Olivet Road.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved a resolution authorizing the submission of funding applications for the Stoney Mountain Road and Horsepasture Price Road water line extensions.

Received monthly updates on finances, safety, construction and maintenance, and treatment and regulatory compliance.