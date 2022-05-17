PSA approves new budget

The Henry County Public Service Authority Board of Directors approved its proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget at a regular meeting Monday night.

At $11,976,319, the budget represents a decrease of 5.2 percent over last year's budget, with much of the decrease attributed to a reduction in capital needs.

Rates to customers will remain unchanged for the 10th consecutive year, but a rate study has been recommended by staff to be conducted in the next year.

Residential users are currently charged $30 a month and non-residential users, $45 a month.

Matching the county budget for county employees, the PSA will give employees a 6% raise and continue to pay 100% of employees' single-subscriber health insurance.

The new budget goes into effect July 1.

Rate change for RV parks

Recreation vehicle (RV) parks and campgrounds in the past have been billed for water and sewer services as non-residential customers and because of this, the PSA Board became aware of some customers being overcharged.

With the growth in popularity of RVs, there has been significant growth in local campgrounds, according to the PSA staff.

The Board was told that the staff didn't have a mechanism in place to bill campground renters fairly because they were being billed as if they were permanent structures.

Staff members explained to the Board Monday night that people who live in RVs include contractors and people who had sold their homes and had no where else to go.

The Board voted to bill permanent structures $45 a month for water and $45 a month for sewer service and then at the rate of $11.25 per 1,000 gallons over the first 4,000 gallons.

The Board decided that all other structures will be billed at $11.25 per 1,000 gallons without incurring the minimum fees beginning July 1.

Construction and maintenance

During the past month PSA crews repaired numerous water leaks including a 1 1/2" water main along Saddleridge Road, a 6" water main along Westwood Avenue and service lines along Murphy Road, Blue Ridge Lane, Rainbow Drive, Starmont Drive, Grand Lake Drive, Parkway Drive, Holland Circle, Blue Ridge Yacht Club Road, Antioch Church Road, Glen Oak Circle and Brentwood Drive.

A 4" sewer line was repaired at 395 Miles Road, and painting of fire hydrants is now underway for the season.

Engineering

A grant application has been submitted for U.S. Route 220 highway improvements near the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

Technical support continues to be provided by the PSA to Crown Holdings. The PSA staff noted that site work is approximately 98% complete and vertical construction is underway.

C.W. Cauley and Son was low bidder at $750,000, and grading of Lot 5 at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is expected to begin at the end of this month, and the creation of a 7-acre pad should be complete by late fall.

Preliminary design of John Redd Boulevard and Second Street is underway and evaluations of pressure issues along Williams Street and Longview Drive continue.

The Lower Smith River wastewater treatment facility permit was received on April 9. Although currently mothballed, but permit allows the PSA to reopen the facility, should they wish to do so. Said PSA General Manger Tim Hall: "We have all permits in place if we choose to reopen it."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

