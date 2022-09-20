PSA approves Preston Road project

With a green light from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has approved a $243,000 water line project on Preston Road.

The PSA held a regular meeting Monday evening at the Upper Smith River Water Filtration Plant on Philpott Drive in Bassett, where they discussed the possibility of adding Tanks Prestige Avenue, Honeysuckle Drive and Station Drive to the Preston Road Line Extension Project.

After consideration for several months, the VDH approved the plan and staff recommended the board pay for it through the general fund with an unspecified portion of the costs to be covered with a VDH grant.

In other matters:

Crews repaired a number of minor water leaks throughout the entire water system during the past month, mostly to service lines.

Water line repairs made during the month include:

Replacing a section of 6” water main along Laurel Park Avenue.

Replacing a section of 4” water main along Westover Drive.

Repairing a 4” water main along Rosenwall Drive.

Replacing a section of 2” water main along Riverside Drive.

Repairing a section of 1” water main along Marshall Way.

Repairing service lines along Wilde Street, Burroughs White Street, Virginia Avenue, Breezewood Road, John Redd Blvd., Paul Street, Wedgewood Road, Blackberry Road, Parkway Drive, Endless Road, Daniels Creek Road and Axton Road.

Sewer line repairs during the month include:

Repairing a clean-out and small section of 4” lateral along Oak Level Road.

Repairing a clean-out and replaced section of 4” lateral along Colony Court.

The board learned of the following site development updates at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (CCBC) including:

Henry County not being selected for the $17.7 million, 2022 “Raise” Department of Transportation (DOT) grant. Staff members said they expected to meet soon with the DOT to review the application and determine what needed to to be done to advance the project.

The staff continues to provide technical support for engineers working on site design for Crown Holdings. The site work is basically complete with vertical construction near the final stages. The company announced expansion for a warehouse in June.

C.W. Cauley and Son was the low bidder for Lot 5 at $750,000. Grading activities are underway with the expectation that a seven-acre pad will be created with completion in late fall. Despite the recent wet weather, the board learned that the project is still on schedule.

Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has begun the installation of a gas line to and within the CCBC with the expectation that the project will be complete by the end of the year.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has approved the PSA's plans for water line rehabilitation in Collinsville and issued the terms of the construction permit. Quotes will be obtained over the next few weeks. Funding for the project was included in the FY22/23 budget.

Applications for funding have been submitted to the VDH for the following projects:

Fieldale Phase 4 Lead Service Line Replacement Project.

Horsepasture Price Road Water Line Extensions Project.

Rockhill Stones Dairy Road Water Line Extensions Project.

Laurel Park Subsystem Water Improvements Project.

Stoney Mountain Road Water Line Extensions Project.

Philpott Water Filtration Plant Residuals Management System.

Funding offers from the VDH are expected in the fall.

Other project updates:

Prillaman and Pace is about 35% complete with its line installation along Preston Road.

Construction is complete and lines have been placed in service along Marigold Road and Evergreen Drive. The Pine Forest well system has been disconnected and customers have been connected to the distribution system. The project is about 98% complete with 114 of the 160 residents on those roads have signed up for water service.

The design is complete for Station Drive, Tanks Prestige Avenue, and Honeysuckle Drive. VDH and VDOT have approved plans and specifications. About 30 new PSA customers are expected when these additional roads are added to the system.