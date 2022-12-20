PSA board chair Lawicki steps down; Curtis Millner to become new PSA Iriswood rep

The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) held its final meeting of the year on Monday, ending a 20-year run on the board by its chair, Gerry Lawicki.

"I want to thank the organization for allowing me to serve on the Board," Lawicki said in a release. "It's been tremendous working with all of you. This organization is truly special. I've found that if you start off with quality folks and you give them motivation and direction, then they generally come through for you. It's been a great ride and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all."

Of the 20 years Lawicki has been on the PSA Board, he has served as its chair for 14 of them. During that time, he led the effort to consolidate resources and personnel with Henry County, resulting in significant savings for both organizations.

"Mr. Lawicki has been a tremendous asset to the PSA and his leadership will be truly missed," said PSA General Manager Dale Wagoner in the release. "He has been a great advocate for his district and I'm confident his replacement will carry on that mantle."

During the time Lawicki served, the PSA's total assets increased by approximately $14 million and water and sewer customers have incurred only one rate increase, the release stated.

Capital projects under Lawicki's watch include the Irisburg Water Tank Project, the Preston Water Project, the Fieldale Lead Service Project and the extension of water and sewer services to Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

Curtis Millner, Army veteran and former chairman of the Henry County School Board, has been appointed to be the new representative for the Iriswood District, and the PSA will select a new chair at its next meeting in January.

In other matter, the board:

Followed the example of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and approved a $1,000 stipend for full-time employees and a prorated stipend to part-time employees based on the number of hours they work. Funds for the stipends will come from savings due to vacant positions and revenue growth. The Board of Supervisors approved the same stipend and funding sources for all Henry County employees at its regular meeting earlier this month.