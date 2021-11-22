PSA commits to fixing leaks in Bassett

A preliminary design of John Redd Boulevard is underway and should be ready for review in the next 45 days.

A report was given on updates of engineering work being done in Fieldale and the Patriot Centre.

A Preston Road water line extension project has been advertised for bids, and a good number of contractors were reported to have attended the pre-bid meeting.

An Elf Trail water line and tank project will go to bid as soon as DEQ and VDOT permits are obtained. About 50% of the residents along the new water line route indicated they would like to connect to the line once it becomes available.

A study has been completed to determine to what degree any improvements would benefit the PSA water quality in the Sandy Level area. The results showed some water quality improvement reducing the need for daily flushing. Doing so is expected to reduce water quality leaving the Axton water storage tank and water now being sent to Pittsylvania County. No decisions were made while the staff continues to evaluate the results of the study.

Water plant painting at Philpott is finished, and new flooring is about 85% complete.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

