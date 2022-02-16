PSA crew makes emergency repair to main water line in Collinsville

Collinsville restaurants, hotels, other businesses and residents may not know how lucky they are to have water service running smoothly after a water break nearly brought the entire water system offline.

On Feb. 11, the Public Service Authority (PSA) worked feverishly to keep water service on along Virginia Avenue on a busy making emergency repairs to a main water line.

Steve Clary, PSA’s superintendent of construction and maintenance, said his department was first alerted to the problem about 11:30 that morning.

“Our 16-inch main transmission line runs under Seminole Drive through casing,” Clary told the Bulletin on Wednesday. “We found that the exterior of the pipe was corroded where water passes through the casing. A small hole, perhaps the size of a silver dollar or maybe a little larger, blew out of the pipe in the casing, which made the leak difficult to locate and repair.”

Clary said it was “purely a fluke” that one of his staff spotted water pouring into the storm drain at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Seminole Drive.

“There are natural springs in that area, so the VDOT storm drainage system constantly has water in it, but this flow was much higher than normal,” Clary said. “He tested the water for chlorine with a field test kit, and when he confirmed the water was chlorinated, he knew we had a problem and reported that to me.”

Treated water contains chlorine, and this simple test verified to the PSA that the source of the water was from the PSA system and not the natural springs in the area.

“We fixed the leak with a repair clamp once we found the location of the hole,” said Clary. “This repair is a temporary fix, and we are working with vendors now to procure new pipe and other needed fittings. We will be replacing the entire line running under Seminole in the very near future.”

After the main feed line was separated from the network, Clary said most of Collinsville suffered a loss of water, but once the affected section was located, the crew on the scene got creative and found a way to backfeed water into the system further down the line along Virginia Avenue.

After this was complete, the water outage was limited mainly to the customers along Seminole Drive and the roads that branch off of Seminole.

“We worked on this for just under 12 hours,” said Clary. “This job was particularly challenging as we typically don’t have problems with our large water lines. We initially thought we would have to replace around 80 feet of the 16-inch line and were working with vendors, our counterparts at the City of Martinsville and C.W. Cauley to get needed parts on site.”

C.W. Cauley & Son Inc. is a plumbing and utilities contractor based out of Patrick Springs.

Clary said they were finally able to arrest the leak temporarily with a repair clamp.

“Now we can plan and coordinate a permanent repair with vendors, our Philpott Water Treatment Plant co-workers and VDOT.,” Clary said.

In addition to C.W. Cauley assisting with the emergency repairs, Clary said, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office provided emergency traffic control and the City of Martinsville contributed materials needed to make the repairs.

Said Clary: “I am extremely proud of the work our team did that night under very difficult circumstances.”

The emergency repair in Collinsville received the most discussion at a regular meeting of the PSA Board Tuesday night.

Henry County PSA Manager Tim Hall said at the meeting that he visited the crew on the scene while repairs were underway and the work was dangerous and the men making the repairs did so at great risk.

On other matters, the Henry County PSA Board:

Accepted the monthly construction report for January, when maintenance and “on-call crews” responded to 80 water service calls, 23 sewer service calls, 245 “Miss Utility” location mark-outs and 12 garage work orders; conducted preventative maintenance on Sunrise Avenue, Daniels Creek Road, West Avenue, Belmont Street, and Beaver Ridge Road in Collinsville; Southland Drive along 220 South; and Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale; repaired numerous minor water leaks including a four-inch water main along Westover Drive, a six-inch water main along Chestnut Street, service lines along Carlisle Road, Westover Drive, Turner Ashby Road, Foley Drive, Luther Street, Prospect Drive, and Stones Dairy Road; replaced eight feet of a four-inch sewer line and performed a clean-out at 137 West Avenue.

Accepted the monthly engineering report involving U.S. Rt. 220 Highway Improvements, staff continuing to provide technical support for engineers working on site design for Crown Holdings, a review of revised propagation maps that appear to provide the ability to remotely read approximately 10,000 of the 13,000 water customers, a preliminary design of John Redd Boulevard and Second Street to be used in conjunction with a rehabilitation project, improvement options to increase water pressure along Williams Street, funding applications for an evaluation of the Fieldale water system, water and sewer line plans for two lots in the Patriot Centre, the awarding of contracts to Prillaman and Pace to install a water line along Preston Road and C.W. Cauley along Marigold Road and Spencer-Preston Road, bids on an Elf Trail water line and tank as soon as DEQ and VDOT permits are obtained.

Accepted the monthly treatment and regulatory compliance report of two sanitary sewer overflows, both on Jan. 26 when 1,000 gallons were involved at 1000 Commonwealth Crossing Parkway in Ridgeway due to paper towels and 10 gallons at 1592 Stultz Road in Martinsville due to a damaged clean-out assembly.

Accepted the monthly finance report reflecting total cash accounts of $23.3 million in January, down from $23.4 million in December.

Approved accounts payable shown to be $1.013 million in January, down $41,963 from the previous month.

Accepted the monthly safety report of no OSHA recordable injuries making 399 the number of consecutive days with no injuries.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

