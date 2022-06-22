PSA gets good report

The Henry County Public Service Authority got good marks from The Lane Group, Inc. a Galax consulting firm at a regular meeting on Tuesday.

Kevin Heath presented a report to the Authority board members as required by the PSA's Master Trust Agreement and provided details about the financial health of the water and sewer operation that serves Henry County.

The annual budget exceeded $12.8 million in FY2016 and had risen to more than $13.1 million in FY2020, but last year the budget was reduced to $11.4 million and the new budget that goes into effect on July 1 is within reason at $11.8 million, said Heath.

Most notable, the Authority has not raised rates to customers since 2013 and prior to that, the last increase was in 2006.

Residential rates for the first 4,000 gallons is $30 and the rate per 1,000 gallons above the minimum is $4.70.

For non-residential customers, the rate is $45 for the first 4,000 gallons and $7 per 1,000 above that.

Institutional customers pay $68 for the first 6,000 gallons and $8.10 per 1,000 over the minimum.

Heath said the rates currently in effect are below the costs to customers in neighboring areas outside of the service area.

Using an accepted formula that involves a locality's census median household income, Lane said the PSA was below the recommended residential rate of $32.09 per month.

Revenues have grown from $5.9 million in 2011 to $7.1 million in 2021.

"The Authority's adopted FY2022 direct operating expense budget amount was $9.1 million of which $549,809 is debt service interest and the remaining $8.5 million was for operating costs," said Heath. "The adopted FY2022 direct operating expenses portion of the budget was about 4.3 percent higher than the FY2021 budget."

Heath concluded his presentation by recommended no changes to the PSA's operations.

In other matters the authority:

Approved writing off old debt. Most of the 2021 receivable accounts are inactive and the customers’ current locations are unknown, so members of the Authority agreed to write off $50,338, a slight decrease from last year. Collection efforts will continue even though the debt will no longer be reflected.

Agreed to accept a grant in the amount of $8,532 from the Virginia Department of Health, Office of Family Health Services for the purchase of fluoride to be used at the Upper Smith River Water Treatment Plant.

Heard a report of preventative maintenance work performed at Grayleaf Circle, Kings Mountain Road, Beaver Ridge Road, Ferndale Court, Parkwood Court, Berkley Place, Virginia Avenue, and First Street, Joseph Martin Highway, Fontaine Drive, and Elam Drive, Chestnut Street, Tenth Street, Frank Wilson Avenue, The Great Road, Shadyview Road, Harmon Hill Road, and Appalachian Drive, Villa Road, Summit Road and Irisburg Road.

Learned of water line repairs on Flamingo Road, Vista View Lane, Rainbow Drive, Mars Drive, Sarah Avenue, Grand Summit Circle, Stanley Main Street, Homestead Trail, Walker Road, Eagle Lane and Lakewood Trail.

Learned of sewer line repairs at 117 Sunrise Avenue and 97 Grayleaf Circle.

Heard a report of continuing site development at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre including work at Crown Holdings that is now 98 percent complete and a $750,000 grading project that is now underway by C.W. Cauley and Son and is expected to be complete in late fall.

Heard an update on the Preston Road water line extension project where 114 of the possible 160 residents have signed up for water service. Pipe and materials have been delivered to the project site and construction is underway along Spencer-Preston Road, Marigold Road, and Evergreen Drive.

Approved a resolution honoring the retirement of Henry County General Manager Tim Hall after nearly 24 years of service to the PSA. A joint resolution with the Board of Supervisors will be presented to Hall at a regular meeting on June 28 at 3 p.m.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.