PSA holds line on rates; Retiring GM Tim Hall presents his last budget proposal

The proposed Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) budget for FYiscal Year 2022-23 reflects no change in rates to customers and an overall decrease of 5.2% over last year's budget.

Henry County Administrator and PSA General Manager Tim Hall, who is retiring at the end of June, presented his last proposed budget Monday evening. Board members charged with providing water and sewer services to residents, businesses and schools in Henry County reviewed a healthy balance sheet that included an annual review of "remarkable achievements."

"The proposed budget is $11,976,319," said Hall. "This is a decrease of 5.2% over last year's budget of $12,635,578. Much of this decrease is attributable to the cycle of capital needs - this budget has fewer capital items than past or perhaps future budgets."

Hall said he was not recommending any adjustment to PSA rates and noted that the current rates have been in place for the past 10 years.

"Staff recommends a rate study be done in the next year, so the organization can have data available should an increase be needed in the near future," Hall said. "Currently we charge residential users $30 a month and non-residential users $45 a month, both based on 4,000 gallons a month, and institutional users pay $68 a month, based on 6,000 gallons a month. These rates place us in the mid to lower range of surrounding authorities and public works departments."

Hall's budget also proposes a 6% raise for employees, matching the request in the County budget for County employees.

"Our salaries stagnated during the years prior to last year when employees received 5% bumps," said Hall. "Those lean years have placed us behind what other localities, and the private sector, are beginning to offer. Given the volatile market, with people more likely to job-hop in the current economy, we are facing a crisis of compensation and commitment to our people."

In order to address the problem, Hall said, Henry County and the county school board were developing a compensation study, and the PSA would be included.

"It's imperative that the County and the PSA implement whatever the compensation study recommends," Hall said. "To do otherwise means the money to do that study was wasted and tells our employees that we aren't serious about their compensation."

Highlights of the past year included revenues that exceeded the budget by nearly 110% and actual expenses that were less than 90% of the budget.

"This is another example of our fiscal responsibility and caring for each dollar out customers pay us," said Hall.

Additionally, in the past year the Preston Road water project began providing a redundant water source for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, work began on the Elf Trail water line and tank project and permits were renewed for the Lower Smith River wastewater treatment plant.

"While this project has gone dormant because of price increases and other factors, we should continue our path forward on re-engagement of this facility," Hall said.

Expansion of the Philpott Water Plant was completed, meter upgrades are about 75% complete and overall water loss continues to decline.

Although Hall said the new budget was reduced primarily due to a decrease in capital spending, a total of $1,098,900 is requested to purchase an equipment trailer, four trucks, a tire loader, more meters, water lines, sewer extensions, computers, a revamped website, a flow study and repairs to water storage tanks.

"Our most recent rate increase was in 2013, and clearly we've done an extraordinary job in managing our business since then," said Hall. "But costs continue to rise and adjustments in revenue should be considered."

New on the list of expenditures is a request that the PSA contribute to the maintenance of the Henry County Administration Building, where their offices are located.

"The PSA has never contributed to maintenance costs of the Administration Building, despite being a tenant for more than 25 years and taking up about 18% of the office space," Hall said. "We are recommending that the PSA begin to pay a proportional share of the maintenance costs, which equals roughly $150,000 annually."

Hall said if Martinsville reverts to a town within Henry County there will be no direct impact on PSA operations, but it could lead to a re-engagement on the possible reopening of the Lower Smith River wastewater treatment plant.

"The reversion tap dance continues," said Hall. "The legislation passed by the General Assembly, requiring a City voter referendum on the issue, could be impactful or maybe not. It all depends on how the courts view the City's various filings attempting to circumvent the legislation and prevent its citizens from actually having a say about their future."

Hall ended by referring to his proposed budget as "your budget" to the PSA board members and thanked them for the honor of being their general Mmanager.

"As you know, I am out of here July 1," Hall said. "Working for Henry County and for the Public Service Authority for the past 24 years, including the past 10 as county administration and PSA general manager, has been an absolute honor. This board's faith in me and our staff has been humbling, and our working relationship has been extraordinary.

"The PSA and County organizations are in good hands with Dale Wagoner, and the staffs are unrivaled in the region and in the Commonwealth. Come July 1, I'll be watching from the sidelines and cheering like crazy."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

